Rajasthan CM framing me to avenge son’s defeat: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat | India News

NEW DELHI: Union Jal Shakti minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated on Sunday that the “fabricated audio clip unveiled very last 7 days by the Rajasthan Congress was engineered by main minister Ashok Gehlot to avenge the defeat of his son in 2019″.In the Lok Sabha polls very last year for the Jodhpur seat, Shekhawat had defeated Gehlot’s son and Congress applicant Vaibhav by about 2.7 lakh votes.The minister at the centre of the raging controversy advised TOI in an exceptional interview at his Mother Teresa Crescent Highway home in Delhi that the contents of the tape have been “malicious and defamatory”. He extra, “Neither the voice (in the recording) is mine, nor the accent. I have listened to the full conversation in the three audio clips. The particular person who is currently being referred to as ‘Gajendra’ has the accent of a person from the Sri Ganganagar location while I talk with a major Jodhpur Marwari accent. Second, it is really laughable that content material in the clip is becoming observed as seditious in character.”

The Congress previous 7 days introduced three audio clips that purportedly had discussions revolving all around the proposed overthrow of the Ashok Gehlot authorities in Rajasthan. Shekhawat was alleged to have been a person of the 3 guys undertaking the conversing, the other two remaining Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma and a single Sanjay Jain. Later on two FIRs had been filed in the make any difference.

Responding to the name ‘Gajendra Singh’ figuring in the FIR, the Union minister mentioned, “The supply of the recording is unverifiable. The circumstance is getting designed in opposition to me only to bully and instill panic in the minds of Congress MLAs held at the Fairmont resort in Jaipur by Gehlot to thwart a potential revolt. There is no probe by the Rajasthan governing administration about how and wherever that audio originated on social media or who recorded it. As an alternative of verifying the clip’s veracity, authenticity or even its resource, CM Gehlot has picked to deliver his condition cops to file my assertion and gather my voice sample out of vendetta for 2019. He wants to mail a information to his MLAs that if he can frame a Union minister, he can frame them far too.”

The two-time MP, who was initial inducted into the Narendra Modi cupboard in 2017 immediately after his earn from Jodhpur, disclosed that Gehlot sent Rajasthan Police personnel to his Delhi dwelling at 2am two times in the past but they left from the gate after building inquiries.

Shekhawat managed that his stand on inside fissures within just the Congress in Rajasthan has been the exact same considering that the 2018 state polls and even before. “Even just before the Rajya Sabha polls or in 2018, I have been overtly declaring, and to everybody in the place, that the Congress has a vertical split in Rajasthan. Other than, I also kept stating that the Congress wished to shift the responsibility of their interior tussle onto the BJP. Now Gehlot is applying the name of the BJP and its leaders to settle his personalized rating with previous deputy CM Sachin Pilot. These moves are diversionary practices to conceal their own divide.”