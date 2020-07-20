Priyanka Chopra Jonas sends most effective wishes to her ‘birthday twin’ Bhumi Pednekar: Hope you have an incredible yr

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has penned a sweet observe for Bhumi Pednekar on the latter’s birthday and shared it on Instagram. Look at it out.

Yesterday i.e. 19th July marked the birthday of two Bollywood beauties, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Bhumi Pednekar. The two of them celebrated their respective quarantine birthdays with their loved kinds and shared the glimpses on social media far too. There is no doubt that the two Priyanka and Bhumi maintain a special location in the hearts of the Indian viewers for all the clear good reasons. The two of them have won hearts with their stellar performances in several of their films.

As we communicate of this, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has despatched birthday wishes to Bhumi on Instagram. The Quantico actress has shared a submit on Instagram that reads, “My birthday twin… Hope you had a wonderful birthday and have an incredible 12 months. She has also shared a throwback photograph with the Saand Ki Aankh actress in which the two of them flash their beaming smiles. Priyanka appears stunning in the photograph as she is donning a yellow outfit. Bhumi seems no a lot less in this regard as she is clad in a shimmery black outfit.

Examine out the Instagram post under:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was past seen in the motion picture The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Suresh Saraf in the guide roles. She now has two films lined up particularly We Can Be Heroes and Netflix 4. Speaking about Bhumi, the actress also has some appealing initiatives lined up one particular of which is Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. She will also be witnessed in Durgavati.