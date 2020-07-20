Presidential hopeful Kanye West indicates a million dollars for ‘everybody that has a baby’ | US Information

Kanye West has proposed a payment of a million dollars for everybody who has a baby if he results in being the upcoming US president.

In a prolonged speech to an viewers in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday, the rapper spoke about subjects these types of as abortion, faith and international trade.

He reported abortion ought to be legal but economic incentives for struggling mothers could lower the need for it.

As an case in point, he reported: “Everybody that has a infant gets a million pounds.”

West cried when describing how he was almost aborted by his mothers and fathers.

He explained: “The only issue that can free of charge us is by obeying the rules that had been provided to us for a promised land.

“Abortion ought to be legal for the reason that guess what? The regulation is not by God in any case, so what is legality?”

Gospel songs was played for the group of hundreds just before West walked out sporting a protective vest and with “2020” shaved on his head.

He spoke about his mother, who died from complications of plastic medical procedures in 2007, and he criticised civil legal rights figure Harriet Tubman who he mentioned “by no means really freed the slaves she just had them do the job for other white individuals”.

The latter comment prompted shouts of dissent from some of all those in the group.

Tubman was an African American who helped enslaved black guys and ladies escape to flexibility. She remains a respected determine of 19th century The united states.

West, 43, experienced been a eager supporter of President Donald Trump but he introduced his own candidacy for the top career on 4 July, with billionaire Elon Musk among his early supporters.

At the time West experienced tweeted: “We must now realise the promise of The usa by trusting God, unifying our eyesight and constructing our upcoming. I am working for president of the United States.”

It was not the to start with time that West had announced a presidential bid.

The rapper – who is mentioned to have a web really worth valued at $1.3bn (£1.05bn) – informed a group at a New York enterprise pageant very last calendar year that he would operate for president in 2024.

And at MTV’s Movie Tunes Awards in 2015, West stated he experienced “made a decision in 2020 to operate for president”.

Having said that, it is still not very clear irrespective of whether he is severe or regardless of whether the total issue is a publicity stunt.

He missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in quite a few states and no person is absolutely sure no matter if he can get ample signatures to qualify in other individuals.

He certified very last 7 days to seem on the Oklahoma ballot but he desires 10,000 signatures by midday on Monday to look in South Carolina.