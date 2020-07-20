New GMB Doctor Sarah Jarvis takes shocking swipe at Boris Johnson as she replaces Doctor Hilary

New GMB Doctor Sarah Jarvis takes shocking swipe at Boris Johnson as she replaces Doctor Hilary

There was no Doctor Hilary Jones on Monday’s Good Morning Britain and his replacement caused controversy with their comments about listening to the Prime Minister.

At the end of last week, Dr Hilary revealed he was taking a much needed break from the show after being an almost permanent fixture on our screens throughout lockdown.

His holiday kicked off on Monday and he was replaced by Doctor Sarah Jarvis, who made quite an impact with her stance on who the British public should be listening to when it comes to advice on coronavirus.

She told hosts Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway: “From my perspective, if there is one thing the Government needs to do is make sure they belong to a do as we do Government, not a do as we say not as we do Government.

“Dominic Cummings’ behaviour was completely unforgivable, we’ve seen examples of smaller slips from the Chief Medical Officer in Scotland, she resigned. From other MPs, they resigned.

“The fact that the Government is sending out the message that there is one rule for them and one rule for the rest of us…I hope that the people listen to the Chief Scientific Adviser and not the Prime Minister.”

A less than impressed viewer hit out at Dr Sarah, tweeting: “How irresponsible. A single doctor should not be undermining the entire NHS response.”

Sharing those sentiments, another posted: “Why is Dr Sarah Jarvis getting involved in political discussions ? She’s a Doctor, stick to your expertise.

