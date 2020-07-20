How to unlock supermarket trolleys at Asda, Aldi, Tesco and Morrisons without £1

Whether you’re planning on doing a big shop at Asda, Aldi, Tesco, Sainsbury’s or Morrisons, there are a few important things you need to remember.

From July 25 you will of course need to remember a face mask, then you’ll want to get your mountain of plastic bags ready, and a pound for the trolley.

Admittedly, it can be easy to forget any of the above – and without your £1 coin for the trolley it can be a nightmare trying to fit everything in a tiny basket.

But shoppers have come up with a savvy way to unlock supermarket trolleys without the need for a pound coin, Cambridge Live reports.

Sharing their tip on a popular Facebook group, the shopper wrote: “If you don’t have a pound coin or a trolley coin put 2 20s together & boom it will work.”

Shoppers were quick to comment on the post – but the response was somewhat mixed.

While plenty of people seemed keen to give the idea a whirl, others weren’t so sure.

“I was embarrassed in Aldi as I did this they got stuck and jammed and a manager had to come out to fix it, very very embarrassing,” said one shopper.



Another wrote: “Tried this and it works but I couldn’t get my 20ps back [it] jammed the trolley.”

However, someone did come up with another genius idea, which is said to work a treat.

They wrote: “The key off corned beef tins work, used them for months now.”

Another person suggested using house keys.

If you ask me, I’d say its probably worth keeping a quid in your pocket when you can. It sounds a lot easier than pulling a key off a can of corned beef – but hey – each to their own and all that jazz.