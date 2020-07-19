Woman, 18, is billed with murdering man whose overall body was identified on a McDonald’s roof in the Bronx

Ayame Stamoulis, 18, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder

The NYPD arrested a female Thursday after the entire body of a man was uncovered wrapped in plastic on the roof of a McDonald’s in the South Bronx.

Ayame Stamoulis, 18, from Brooklyn, was charged with murder for the grisly killing of Richard Hamlet earlier this week, who was tortured ahead of his remains were being thrown from his condominium window.

A servicing employee discovered Hamlet’s human body coated by a significant U-haul blanket and put in a plastic bag early Wednesday morning but law enforcement imagine he could have been on the rooftop for many days.

Officers are looking for two other male suspects thought to have been involved in the botched theft and torture.

Richard Hamlet was discovered dead inside a plastic bag and included with a major U-Haul blanket on Wednesday early morning. Ayame Stamoulis, 18, has been arrested for his murder

Richard Hamlet’s human body was discovered on the rooftop of a McDonald’s in the South Bronx, NYC

When officers arrived at the site of the quick foodstuff restaurant on 279 East 149th Road at about 6am Wednesday early morning, they found the victim ‘unconscious and unresponsive’.

EMS responded to the scene in the Melrose neighborhood and pronounced the male useless at the scene.

Video clip footage from WABC showed them examining the scene and getting rid of proof ahead of thoroughly having down the human body.

The continues to be had been later on discovered as Hamlet, who cops now believe that to have been the victim of a robbery gone wrong.

Law enforcement say Stamoulis and the two men broke into Hamlet’s initial floor apartment on E 149th St. in Melrose in what appears to have been a robbery try, in accordance to ABC 7 NY.

Nevertheless, the team found Hamlet continue to in his apartment and proceeded to conquer him.

They then allegedly compelled him to consume a caustic liquid and choked him.

Hamlet’s human body was wrapped in the plastic and blanket and thrown from the window onto the McDonald’s roof up coming doorway.

The other two suspects have not yet been named as the investigation proceeds.

Stamoulis has been billed with murder, manslaughter and gang assault, burglary and other crimes according to New York Daily Information.

EMS pronounced the Hamlet lifeless at the scene. It is thought he was tortured prior to his dying

Investigators are viewed examining the scene on Wednesday early morning after the 6am discovery

The discovery came a working day immediately after the entire body of a tech millionaire was uncovered beheaded in his Manhattan condominium.

Fahim Saleh, 33, who was born in Saudi Arabia and whose household arrives from Bangladesh, was discovered dismembered. He grew up in New York and lived in Manhattan.

Authorities identified an electric saw on the scene.

Saleh ran a motorbike enterprise in Nigeria but it was banned by the government.

His former personal assistant Tyrese Devon Haspil, 21, has because been arrested for his murder.

Everyone with facts is requested to get in touch with the NYPD’s Criminal offense Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-Tips (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also post their tips to NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All phone calls and messages are strictly private.