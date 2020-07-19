The United Arab Emirates will launch its 1st-ever Mars mission right now. This is how to view dwell.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will start its first-ever interplanetary mission these days (July 19), and you can check out the historic liftoff dwell.

The Emirates Mars Mission, also acknowledged as Hope, is scheduled to start atop an H-IIA rocket from Japan’s Tanegashima Room Middle nowadays at 5:58 p.m. EDT (2158 GMT 6:58 a.m. July 20 Japan Common Time. You can observe the motion dwell here at Space.com courtesy of the UAE Room Company and the Dubai A person information channel, or directly through the latter two corporations right here.

