Cory Weinberg by July 19, 2020 Companies
St Mawes in Cornwall voted best seaside resort in the UK

Which? has deemed the tiny Cornish village of St Mawes the best seaside destination in the UK, after readers said it ‘never feels overrun.’

St Mawes isn’t exactly a typical location for a trip to the seaside, as there’s no sandy beach, pier or amusement arcade.

But while tourists in Cornwall flock to St Ives and Padstow, this historic fishing village never feels overrun, according to Which? readers, and its stunning setting on the Roseland Heritage Coast, with its deserted beaches and clifftop trails make it perfect for a peaceful post-lockdown break.

More than 4,000 people rated coastal destinations on a number of factors in the survey. The village has a population of around 1,000 people, and was awarded a five-star rating for peace and quiet.

St Mawes received a sterling rating of 85%, beating popular Cornish town Newquay by a staggering 27%.

Fistral Beach is very quiet today

The Cornish village received a five-star review in the survey for its scenery, and scored highly on value for money also – acquiring four out of five stars.

The beautiful Cornish village was followed in close second by Dartmouth in Devon, despite receiving an average three-star rating for peace and quiet. Dartmouth has a lot to offer, including its annual Regatta that brings in the crowds with its illuminated river celebrations.

The Which? survey was carried out before coronavirus hit – so social distancing measures had no impact on results. But even much-loved tourist hotspots such as St Ives in Cornwall, and Salcombe in South Devon were beaten by often overlooked villages such as Tynemouth in Newcastle

12th on the list of best seaside towns is Mevagissey, a village, fishing port and civil parish in Cornwall.

25th on the list is Bude, which received an overall rating of 76%, and five-star ratings for its scenery and value for money.

13th from the bottom was Penzance, Cornwall, which received an overall rating of 57% and received a one-star rating for its beach.

Skegness, in Lincolnshire received the lowest rating on the list of best seaside towns, with an overall rating of 44%, with one-star ratings for its scenery, attractions, peace and quiet, and value for money.

