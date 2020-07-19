Right after Ladakh pay a visit to, Rajnath tweets video of conference with soldiers who took on PLA – india news

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who took a evaluate of the circumstance in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, met the troopers of 16 Bihar, who fought aggression of Xinjiang navy district troops at Galwan Y nullah on June 15, during his two-working day pay a visit to.

In a online video tweeted by the defence minister’s office on Sunday, Singh is viewed interacting with the soldiers in Lukung foundation camp near Pangong Tso in Ladakh. He also shook arms of the battalion officers and males even though praising them for their bravery against all odds.

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh fulfilled the soldiers from Bihar Regiment at Lukung through his visit to forward spots in Ladakh. He had a temporary interaction with them. pic.twitter.com/81YS0T960a — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) July 19, 2020

It was this Bihar unit which faced the Chinese troops in the course of the clashes in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15. An attack on the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Colonel Santosh Babu was documented to be the induce for the bloody scuffle. With equally sides now associated in dis-engagement at Galwan sector, 16 Bihar and the PLA unit from Sichuan it confronted on June 15 have been taken out of the frontline as it could spark of conflagration again.

India and China have been engaged in talks to east the month-very long rigidity together the Line of Genuine Handle (LAC). Officials of both of those the nations have held a series of conferences. Through one particular these kinds of conference on June 6, it was decided that China will go its observation publish near the junction of Shyok and Galwan rivers. In the course of a program patrol on June 15, the Indian soldiers found the tents ended up still there, according to persons conscious of what unfolded at the border that working day.

The Chinese observation article was manned by 10-12 troopers who have been explained to by the Indian patrol to go absent. The Chinese refused to do so even as the Indian patrol returned to their device to notify them about the progress.

This was when the Indian troops with around 50 people and 16 Bihar Commanding Officer Colonel Santosh Babu in the direct, went on to convey to the Chinese to go again more in their territory as they were on Indian soil.

In the meantime, by the time the to start with Indian patrol returned from the internet site, the Chinese had known as for reinforcements from their rear positions in the Galwan river valley who arrived with all around 300-350 people.

As the Indian patrol attained, the resources stated, the Chinese experienced currently created up troops on larger ground about the observation publish and saved the stones and weapons prepared for launching an attack on the Indian troops.

As the two sides started talking, the dialogue turned into a heated one particular and the Indian side commenced uprooting their tents and machines. The Chinese, who had now geared up by themselves for aggression against Indian troops, attacked the Indian facet in which their very first assault was on the 16 Bihar CO and Havildar Palani. Right after the CO went down, the Biharis misplaced control and began attacking the Chinese ferociously despite getting greatly outnumbered and stones raining from the increased floor.

20 Indian troopers, together with Colonel Babu, have been killed in the clashes. China also endured casualties but never ever announced the exact variety.