Republican senators submit images of Elijah Cummings in John Lewis tribute | US news

Social media accounts for two Republican senators, Marco Rubio of Florida and Dan Sullivan of Alaska, mistakenly posted pics of the late congressman Elijah Cummings alongside remarks meant to honor John Lewis.

The posts ended up swiftly revised with images of Lewis, the civil legal rights leader and lawmaker who died on Friday at the age of 80.

Rubio acknowledged the error and exhibited a movie of himself with Lewis.

“Earlier right now I tweeted an incorrect picture,” he wrote. “John Lewis was a real American hero. I was honored to seem collectively in Miami a few decades in the past at an event captured in video clip underneath. May perhaps God grant him everlasting rest.”

Sullivan’s Fb tribute to Lewis featured a photograph of Sullivan and Cummings, a congressman from Maryland who died very last yr, at the opening of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Lifestyle.

The revised tribute omitted reference to the museum, and the photo was replaced with a image of Lewis by itself. The improvements were being manufactured without having comment. In response to an electronic mail, Sullivan spokesman Mike Anderson wrote: “Senator Sullivan’s staff members created a blunder striving to honor an American legend.”

Lewis, a Democrat from Atlanta, was the past survivor of the Big Six civil legal rights activists, led by Martin Luther King.

He was most effective identified for top 600 protesters in the 1965 Bloody Sunday march throughout the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. Lewis was knocked to the ground and overwhelmed by condition troopers. Televised images compelled the country’s focus on racial oppression.

Lewis represented an Atlanta district from 1987 right until his demise. Cummings, a fellow civil rights activist who won 12 conditions in Congress symbolizing a district in Maryland, died past October, aged 68.