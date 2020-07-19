Pinkvilla Report: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan; Most followed Bollywood celebs on Twitter

From Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, SRK to Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, here’s a checklist of the most followed celebrities on micro-blogging web-site Twitter.

Twitter – the micro-blogging site is a area which not just support you link with the environment and know about the massive taking place all around, but it is also a platform to convey our ideas on a hot subject matter or just about anything we appear across. Interestingly, just like any other social media system, Twitter also witnesses a wonderful existence of Bollywood celebs. A number of Bollywood stars have their account on the micro-blogging web site and also enjoys a substantial supporter subsequent on the system from people throughout the planet.

These celebs make sure to continue to be active and share updates about the personal and experienced life which can help them garner much more followers. In reality, the ‘ask me anything’ classes with the enthusiasts are also a substantial follower booster. From likes, retweets and followers, every thing grabs the interest on the micro-blogging site. Apparently, while a major section of Bollywood is active on Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan has emerged the most adopted Bollywood celebrity in India though Deepika Padukone is the most followed Bollywood actress on this social media system.

Here’s a appear at some of the most followed Bollywood stars and their number of Twitter followers:

Amitabh Bachchan

The 77 12 months old actor is one particular of the most active Bollywood superstar on Twitter. The celebrity is often observed sharing back links of the website as he shares his thoughts about many points which leaves the admirers motivated. This isn’t all. Amitabh also shares quite a few posters of his flicks and fanmade creations as he cherishes the golden times of his journey in Bollywood. Moreover, as the veteran actor is hospitalised just after remaining identified with COVID 19, he built sure to keep in touch with the admirers as a result of Twitter. Apart from giving overall health updates, he also expressed his gratitude toward followers for their best wishes.

Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan could possibly be missing from the silver display for just about 1.5 decades, he has produced sure to be in contact with his supporters on Twitter. Not just he shares his views on the micro-running a blog website, he helps make sure to initiate ‘ask my just about anything sessions’ interact with his fans as and attempts to respond to their questions as much as possible

Salman Khan

Bollywood’s Sultan also has a sturdy hold on Twitter with 43.3 million followers. He has been very lively on the web page and tends to make certain to share each and every essential info on Twitter, be wishing a co-star, sharing his new pic, or any information and facts about his new undertaking and of class his new assignments and tracks as perfectly. Also, a single just can’t overlook his exercise session video clips, the glimpses of his farm life and his creative side as he shared videos and pictures on Twitter.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar enjoys a enormous lover following of 37.7 million on Twitter. Not just he is lively in sharing information about his impending jobs, but he is typically observed advertising and marketing his initiatives of his co-stars. Moreover, Akshay is also witnessed increasing consciousness of several essential concerns on social media. This isn’t all. The superstar also shares acknowledges enthusiast function and encourages his enthusiast army to do improved in lifetime.

Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood’s Greek God has a Twitter pursuing of 29.1 million people. The actor had managed to grab a good deal of notice in 2019 article the impressive success of his movies Tremendous 30 and War respectively. Post, this his Twitter account was inundated with very best needs from followers across the environment. Besides, Hrithik also tries to stay interactive on Twitter

Deepika Padukone

With a Twitter next of 27.6 million persons, Deepika has grow to be the most followed Bollywood actress in India. The diva is not just an A-lister actress and has carved a market for herself with her vocation alternatives and impeccable acting prowess, but she has also really lively about elevating consciousness about psychological wellness on social media.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh, yet another Bollywood A-lister, is the following king of the box business. He has proved his mettle time and once more on the silver monitor. When it comes to social media existence, specifically Twitter, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actor boasts 13.8 million followers. He is commonly seen sharing posters and stills from his videos, alongside with pictures of his advert initiatives alongside with offering a glimpse of his individual existence.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is a renowned actress who has carved a specialized niche for herself not just in Bollywood but in West as well. The actress, who is UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, enjoys a supporter next of 26.3 million and is sharing her views about the major going on in the earth be it the climatic change, George Floyd’s case and lots of other challenges across the globe. Other than, she also treats supporters with attractive glimpses of her private lives as well.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhat is without doubt 1 of the most sought following actresses in Bollywood. Whilst is an avid social media user, the Raazi actress enjoys a enthusiast next of 20.6 million. Her Twitter updates are largely about her impending assignments, the posters, tracks, stills and trailers. Moreover, Alia also shares her artistic facet as she shares her films demonstrating his try at creating and vlogging as nicely.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is another avid Twitter consumer and enjoys a next of 13.1 million followers. The actress is noticed raising her voice from several challenges like the brutal killing of father-son duo in Tamil Nadu and also pours her heart out on social media when it comes to her colleagues from the movie market.

Aamir Khan

Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, who has a Twitter subsequent of 26.2 million, is also an avid person of the micro-running a blog web page. Nonetheless, his Twitter house is generally about sharing his feelings be it about the co-stars, elevating recognition about vital difficulties, sending birthday adore to star and of training course giving information and facts about his flicks.

AR Rahman

The tunes maestro has 23 million followers on Twitter. Even though he guidelines the hearts of his followers with his songs, his Twitter account also features his adore for audio as he is typically noticed tweeting about his operate.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor enjoys a Twitter subsequent of 15.2 million. The Kabir Singh actor is witnessed applying the social media system to prolonged needs to his fellow actors and followers on numerous events. Besides he is also seen hosting interactive sessions with his fans and tries to reply as several inquiries as probable

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, has been lacking from the silver screen for over a calendar year now. Although she has been lacking from the big monitor, she has been generating the headline with her productions. Apparently, the Jab Tak Hain Jaan actress has a Twitter pursuing of 21.7 million and her things to do on the micro-running a blog internet site include things like sharing facts about her assignments, tweeting viewpoints about going on all-around the world and also putting up her gorgeous photos for journal handles.

Anupam Kher

The veteran actor, who features a Twitter adhering to of 17.4 million followers, has been very vocal about his viewpoints on political subject areas like the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and several other happenings throughout the state. Besides, Anupam also shares perfectly becoming about his family such as the the latest COVID 19 diagnosis of his mom, brother and his relatives.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn enjoys the fan adhering to of 13.3 million followers on Twitter. He is acknowledged for sharing posters of his future assignments along with cherishing golden times of its past releases with throwback shots. Other than, Ajay also shares his views about the current happenings throughout the state.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor, who manufactured her major Bollywood debut with Aashiqui 2, enjoys a huge supporter subsequent of 13.1 million followers. The diva is an avid consumer of the micro-blogging web site and s usually seen boosting voice towards animal cruelty and social troubles.