New Honda City vs Previous Honda Town

Both the previous-gen and the lately released new-gen City set up in opposition to the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris, Skoda Immediate as effectively as the Volkswagen Vento

Honda Cars and trucks India just lately released the new fifth-gen edition of the Town, and even though more recent designs are ordinarily predicted to change their respective predecessors, the Japanese producer that the fourth-gen product of the auto will continue on to be offered alongside the new design.

What will make it even far more complex is that the rate hike around the more mature product is marginal. Having said that, to make items less complicated and help you review the two to come to a decision which just one is improved for you, we have set alongside one another a variant-sensible rate checklist of the two the Honda City’s, get a glimpse –

Petrol Variants New Honda Metropolis Price tag* Aged Honda City Value* SV MT NA Rs 9.91 lakh V MT Rs 10.90 lakh Rs 10.66 lakh V CVT Rs 12.20 lakh Rs 12.01 lakh VX MT Rs 12.26 lakh Rs 11.82 lakh ZX MT Rs 13.15 lakh Rs 13.01 lakh VX CVT Rs 13.56 lakh Rs 13.12 lakh ZX CVT Rs 14.45 lakh Rs 14.31 lakh

*All rates are ex-showroom, Delhi

It should be mentioned that the 4th-gen Honda Metropolis is only obtainable with a BS6-compliant petrol powertrain, hence, it only makes perception to examine the price ranges of the petrol types of the two sedans. The new-gen Honda city misses out on the base SV MT trim which is presented with the older product, and is retailed at Rs 9.91 lakh (ex-showroom)

Rates for the 2020 Town petrol start off from Rs 10.9 lakh for the V MT trim, heading all the way up to Rs 14.45 lakh for the top-close ZX CVT variant. On the other hand, the costs for the old-gen City go all the way up to Rs 14.31 lakh (all charges, ex-showroom) for the exact same best-conclusion vehicle trim, which is not substantially of a distinction to be honest.

Diesel Variants New Honda Metropolis Value* V MT Rs 12.4 lakh VX MT Rs 13.75 lakh ZX MT Rs 14.64 lakh

As opposed to the older product, the 2020 Honda Town is also out there with a BS6 1.5-litre diesel engine which can only be had with a 6-velocity guide transmission. Honda provides the new-gen City with three diesel variants, namely V, VX and ZX, which are priced at Rs 12.4 lakh, Rs 13.75 lakh and Rs 14.64 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.