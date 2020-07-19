Kangana Ranaut calls Taapsee Pannu a B quality actor here’s how the latter has reacted to it | Hindi Movie News

Actress Kangana Ranaut has in no way shied absent from conversing about nepotism and Bollywood mafias. A short while ago, she has also spoken about Sushant Singh Rajput ’s premature demise and has blamed bigwigs of Bollywood.

In a latest job interview, Kangana spilled the beans on how Sushant felt remaining out in the marketplace. She even took a dig at Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker and referred to as them B quality actresses.

The ‘Manikarnika’ actress questioned Taapsee if she loves Karan Johar then why they are still B grade actresses. She even went on to say that Taapsee and Swara are far better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday, and greater actresses. Kangana reported that their complete existence is proof of nepotism. Right after her comment, Taapsee has now reacted to it. She has taken to her Twitter deal with and took a dig at Kangana’s statement. She wrote, “Maine suna course 12th n 10th ke end result ke baad humaara outcome bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab formal hai ? Abhi tak toh quantity technique pe price come to a decision hoti thi na 🤔 #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot”



Kangana also spoke about who made Sushant an outcast in the market. She questioned that why the Mumbai Law enforcement is not summoning the real culprits. She even blamed Aditya Chopra for not enabling Sushant indicator Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Ram Leela’ and as a substitute built Ranveer Singh indicator the movie.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police is now investigating Sushant’s situation. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, co-star Sanjana Sanghi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mukesh Chhabra, Aditya Chopra and other folks have presently recorded their formal statements.