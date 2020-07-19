Expanded Edition reserve pops up for pre-buy • Eurogamer.net

An Art of the Mass Effect Trilogy: Expanded Edition ebook has popped up for pre-buy, with a 23rd February 2021 launch date.

This new book involves hundreds of under no circumstances-in advance of-found will work of artwork, in accordance to its description on the likes of Amazon and elsewhere.

This is the official blurb:

“Contains intensive new content from the DLCs for all three online games – which includes the award-winning Lair of the Shadow Broker from Mass Effect 2 and the supporter-favourite Citadel from Mass Influence 3.

“Knowledge the evolution of the aliens, planets, ships, and technological innovation that define this iconic science fiction universe, as the developers who brought BioWare’s masterpiece to life take you from the earliest style sketches by means of to the meticulous remaining renders.

“Brimming with thought art and commentary, this expanded edition is the greatest companion to one of the finest series in the background of gaming!”

Now, the reveal of this Mass Outcome artwork book on its personal is just not notably revelatory, but in the context of sturdy rumours developer BioWare is working on a remaster of Mass Outcome 1, 2 and 3, it can be surely interesting. Could the book’s February 2021 release day level to a release timing for the unannounced trilogy remaster?