England vs West Indies LIVE second Test score: Day four commentary, TV, cricket live stream today

England’s hopes of gaining a series-levelling victory suffered a blow yesterday when the third day’s play was washed out by persistent rain at Emirates Old Trafford.

Overnight rain never cleared enough to even consider an inspection, and play was finally called off just after 4pm.





One ray of sunshine came in the form of news that Jofra Archer will be available again for the third Test – whether the series is level or not…

Will Macpherson and Matt Davies will bring you all the latest action from the Old Trafford today.

WICKET! Crawley b Roach 11 ENG 17/2 (4.1 overs) First ball of the over and Crawley’s gone. Swing and a miss. Cracking delivery from Roach as he directs the ball bang on the money. Bowled him. Root’s in next. England have a lead of 199. 15 minutes to play. ENG 17/1 (4.0 overs) Stokes 5, Crawley 11 Absolute gem from Crawley and that one races away for four. He delicately places it towards third man and it rattles to the boundary. Holder instantly instructs a man to move back in response, before Stokes – who whacked one up in the air for a single in the over’s first ball – goes for it again. “Catch” is the call, but it drops short of long-off. Swing and a miss from Stokes to finish the over – he’s certainly not holding back. ENG 9/1 (3.0 overs) Stokes 3, Crawley 6 Stokes fails to get the connection he was looking for as he aims to smash a full toss down long-on. He’s not happy with himself – the runs were there to be grabbed. It’s Crawley who has faced the majority of the balls so far, but Stokes will start the over on strike. ENG 5/1 (2.0 overs) Stokes 2, Crawley 2 Great start from the Windies bowlers, it must be said. England may be going all out here, but so are the visitors. Just the five runs from the opening two overs which will not please Root. Sending Buttler and Stokes out first was a sign of intent, an intent to rack up the runs and quick. READ England v West Indies: second Test, day four – live! | Sport WICKET WICKET! Buttler b Roach 0 ENG 1/1 (0.4 overs) Well, that was not the start England wanted. Buttler goes for it with the ball wide and there to be hit. He smacks it back onto his own stumps. Poor. Right then, here we go! Stokes on strike – this should be fun. Will Macpherson is at Old Trafford England are sending out the big guns. Stokes and Buttler to open. Will Macpherson is at Old Trafford England lead by 182 runs on first innings. They will bat for about 40 minutes tonight; who will they send in? WICKET Wicket! Gabriel b Woakes 0 West Indies ALL OUT for 287 That’s that. Woakes finishes the innings with a corker of an off-cuter. England’s lead is 182 and they’ll come back for a quick bat. WICKET Wicket! Chase lbw b Woakes 51 WI 287/9 (98.1 overs) That’s got to be out, surely? Woakes hits Chase with an absolute plum as it whips off his pad. West Indies go upstairs but a review shows it’s hitting the wicket. Just one to go, then. Fine, fine innings from Chase, nonetheless. 50 WI 287/8 (97.0 overs) Chase 50, Roach 5 That’s the 50 up for Chase who’s enjoying a real fine innings – one that has pinned England back – after he clipped one off the pads down leg side for two WI 283/8 (96.0 overs) Chase 48, Roach 4 Have that. Delightful piece of batting as Chase knocks one through cover as Curran delivers a tad wide. Been a really, really good innings, this, from Roach. This is now becoming slightly frustrating for England, who just need to rattle off these final two wickets before having a quick knock themselves. Good news coming from the ECB is that Stokes’ injury was… well, indigestion. WI 272/8 (94.0 overs) Chase 41, Roach 0 Runs. West Indies avoid the follow-on. Brilliant from Chase and just when the West Indies needed it most. He sends Curran packing with a beautifully timed drive through mid-on. He backs it up with another boundary just two balls later as the visitors take ten from the over. Well then, England will be batting next. And one thing we know for sure is that it will be entertaining. They’ll be searching for runs and quickly before having another go in the field. READ England v West Indies: second Test, day four – live! | Sport WI 262/8 (93.0 overs) Chase 31, Roach 0 Just the one from the over but they all count at this point. Just eight needed now. Chase takes the single batting away a short Woakes delivery. WI 261/8 (92.0 overs) Chase 30, Roach 0 We have another review for a potential lbw. This is getting really, really tense. UltraEdge shows bat got to ball, however, not out. Bad review. Nine runs needed as Roach defends a straight ball to finish the over. Can England actually do this? Is this actually happening? The new ball really has done wonders and the Windies are really clinging on now. Two wickets or 10 runs. Which will come first? WICKET Wicket! Holder c Root b Woakes 2 WI 260/8 (90.2 overs) Great ball from Woakes to get rid of the Windies captain Holder. He edges it to Root at slip who comfortably takes the catch. Windies still need 10 runs… WI 260/7 (90.0 overs) Chase 30, Holder 2 A beauty of a shot as Chase clips one off the pads to hit Stokes for four down square leg. Chase moves to 30, while the Windies now need just 10 runs to avoid the follow-on. Won’t be long, you’d assume. WI 256/7 (89.0 overs) Chase 26, Holder 2 Close! Woakes with the throw as the Windies batting pair desperately sprint for a single. It passes marginally past the stumps, and that was tight. I think Holder would have been safe, to be honest.

TV and live stream details

TV: The match will be shown on Sky Sports Cricket (Sky: 405, Virgin: 504) and Sky Sports Main Event (Sky: 401, Virgin; 501).

Live stream: The match will be available each day on the Sky Go app, with a Sky Sports subscription required. Highlights will be available on the BBC Sport website and app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.