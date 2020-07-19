England v West Indies: second Test, day four – live! | Sport

09:45
58th over: West Indies 175-3 (Brathwaite 65, Brooks 32) Dom Bess with a short leg, a slip and a couple of men out on the legside but Brathwaite goes the other way, driving two more through point when Bess gives him enough length to get on the front foot. The opener deserves to go on and complete a ton later this afternoon.
09:43
57th over: West Indies 173-3 (Brathwaite 63, Brooks 32) Stokes goes straight to the bouncer and it successful in pinging Brooks on the arm. He’s fine though, straight back on his feet. It inspires the all-rounder to change it up around the wicket with men catching around the corner but the No5 is fine with that, adjusting in the crease to turn a single around the corner, Brathwaite doing likewise to midwicket to finish. I hate to say it England fans, but this could start drifting soon.
09:39
56th over: West Indies 170-3 (Brathwaite 62, Brooks 31) Boundaries in three consecutive overs for the West Indies, taking the West Indies to within 100 runs of avoiding the follow-on. And it’s Brooks once again looking the part, for the second time driving Bess against the spin through cover – timing the cover off it, too. He backs it up with three more with placement this time, steering behind point. After England looked likely 20 minutes ago, West Indies have taken back the initiative.
“Booing Steve Smith 2019,” Andrew Stanwell adds to the list of counterproductive moves in cricket. Yes, that… didn’t go so well for England. And was never going to.
09:36
55th over: West Indies 163-3 (Brathwaite 62, Brooks 24) This is a very handy innings from Brooks, into the 20s with his fifth boundary already, clipping Stokes past midwicket with swagger! Very attractive batting at an important time.
Speaking of, here’s Romeo again: “Sideburns got you 16 wickets at Lord’s on debut back in the day. The previous photo of DKL was taken just after the side arrived in
London in 1972, and evidently just before the players settled on the
moustache-growing championship. Six weeks and 11 first-class matches
later, the first Test began.” How I wish I could go on an old-fashioned Ashes tour. The last of those was 1993, although in 1997 they still played most counties. Trivia: who led Australia’s bowling averages in ‘93? The reserve ‘keeper, Tim Zoehrer!
09:31
54th over: West Indies 158-3 (Brathwaite 62, Brooks 19) Right, Curran is off and Bess is on. He did pick up a wicket straight away earlier today and has looked the part in terms of the turn he’s been able to generate. No fear for Brooks though, stepping down at the second ball of the new spell to launch into a square drive for four. As they say on telly, high risk but high reward. They’ve put on 35 in 50 balls.
09:28
53rd over: West Indies 151-3 (Brathwaite 60, Brooks 14) Brathwaite tries to pull Stokes but misses everything. Sure enough, hehas more short stuff to deal with, mixed in with a couple of other deliveries trained at his middle stump. There’s very little leave when the England all-rounder is at the bowling crease. Good.
A list from Ian Forth: “Counterproductive moves in cricket.”
1. Tony Greig’s ‘grovel’ comment
2. Bouncing Devon Malcolm at the Oval, 1994
3. Dean Jones asking Curtly Ambrose to remove his wristbands
4. Stuart Broad’s celebrappealing
5. Tim Paine’s decision to review, Headingley 2019
09:25
52nd over: West Indies 151-3 (Brathwaite 60, Brooks 14) Oh! Sam Curran through the gate with a little inducker, ever to close to castling Brooks. He goes the other way later in the over, some of that Underwood-esque deviation via his slower ball, and but fat outside edge runs away to the rope rather than a catcher. They’re not far away from a fourth but they only have 118 runs to play with. Over to you, Ben.
“Loving the action from Kuala Lumpur.” Pleased to hear it, Joel Eley. “Lots are being made of the hair and use of headbands in cricket at the moment. However I do note there is hardly proper sideburn on view, just well manicured beards. This is something the ICC needs to work on. On a more serious note can you give a shout out to Trizzy my Aussie mate whose old man goes in for heart surgery tomorrow.”
Trizzy, very best of luck – the positive energy of the OBO your way! As for your point, I’m disappointed about the lockdown facial hair too. However, they’re scheduled to go to India later this year and if I learned anything from Australian teams of my youth, that’s definitely the tour to grow a beard on. Indeed, I did so myself when there for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in 2017. Simpler times.
09:19
51st over: West Indies 145-3 (Brathwaite 60, Brooks 8) AT LONG LAST, Stokes is into the attack. And wouldn’t you know it? He creates a genuine chance first ball, Brathwaite – the crucial man at this point – edging him straight through third slip, the gap in the cordon. That stings for a captain.
“Sam Curran is the new Derek Underwood,” Romeo says in reference to Slammin’ Sam’s dismissal of Hope. “(but can bat).”
Updated
09:15
50th over: West Indies 141-3 (Brathwaite 56, Brooks 8) Brathwaite again early in the over, a single behind square. Brooks takes care of the rest, finding his groove.
09:09
49th over: West Indies 140-3 (Brathwaite 55, Brooks 8) Brooks goes again, almost an identical stroke to the one that got him off the mark, this time clipping Broad through midwicket for four. That’ll do. It all helps in terms of getting this deficit below the magic 200, currently at 329. Stokes. Stokes. Stokes. Come on, Joe.
09:07
48th over: West Indies 135-3 (Brathwaite 54, Brooks 4) Brooks is off the mark with a tidy little clip off his pads, Curran too full on that line. Nice start.
“Hi Adam.” Hi, Arthur Graves. “Still here, in Sydney, up too late, following another game slip slowly out of England’s grasp. I don’t mind too much as it’s not the Ashes. On the subject of substances used to change the balls, there’s been a lot of debate over the last few years about how the game has moved a long way in support of batters and the bowlers haven’t been able to keep pace. Why not just go back to the days of Vaseline, bottle caps, sand, sandpaper, spit, cough-sweets, etc. Just let the fielding side do whatever they need to do – but only allow them a certain amount of balls per match – so no-one goes crazy.”
Ahh yes, the Seoul 1988 Olympic 100m Final argument – one I’ve advanced, albeit tongue in cheek a bit. Reminds me of Vish’s outstanding piece, pre-Sandpaper.
09:02
47th over: West Indies 131-3 (Brathwaite 54, Brooks 0) Another close call for lbw two balls later! Stokes, though, makes the call from slip that they shouldn’t review as he thinks it is going over the top. He’s right – it was. Brathwaite responds in style, with a pair of quite lovely on-driven boundaries. The toughest shot in the game, they call that? Well, not for the West Indies’ opener it’s not. The first of those takes him to 50 for the second time in the series and the 27th time in Tests.
I didn’t spot that. If so, you’re right – it’s first contact. England get away with one.
Updated
08:58
NOT OUT! Umpire’s call on contact! It was smashing into the off-stump, so had the call gone his way on the field the decision would have stood. But not to be. Broad’s patented celebrappeal wasn’t convincing enough. They retain the review.
08:57
HAS BROAD TRAPPED BRATHWAITE? Michael Gough says no, Root says yes. To DRS!
Updated
08:56
46th over: West Indies 123-3 (Brathwaite 46, Brooks 0) So the window opens for England, a wicket within quarter of an hour of the resumption. In effect, they need to take the final seven wickets for fewer than 146 runs. That’s not out of the question in the slightest, they just need to get on a roll and remain patient.
08:54
WICKET! Hope c Buttler b Curran 25 (West Indies 123-3)
Curran gets the breakthrough! Running his fingers down the seam, there’s just enough deviation off the track to win a faint edge, taken low by Buttler. A frustrating end for Hope, who played so well before lunch.
Updated
08:52
45th over: West Indies 123-2 (Brathwaite 46, Hope 25) That’s a top shot, Brathwaite learning into an on-drive off Broad, earning a boundary for it. For a man who came into this tour so badly out of form, he’s doing a job on this tour. Remember, of course, that he struck 65 in that low-scoring affair at Southampton last week.
A big conversation after lunch about the importance of county cricket on developing players, angling at getting Hope over here for a season – good call. “With regards to the discussion on Sky,” says Digvijay Yadav, listening in. “I’ll tell you who will benefit the most from playing County Cricket – Renshaw.”
Who, if I have my information correct, isn’t eligible at the moment as he hasn’t played international cricket for more than two years. Do I have that right?
08:47
44th over: West Indies 119-2 (Brathwaite 42, Hope 25) Brathwaite is off strike second ball, picking up a single early in the over as he has so often in this innings. Hope plays himself back in for the rest of the tidy set, comfortable defending.
“Why not think ahead,” begins Terry Pointer. “A ball which, on contact with saliva, will determine if the spitter has Covid. We could call it a test ball…” What a world!
“Afternoon, Adam.” Smylers! Great to have you with us. “Last week you mentioned that a tie is the same as a draw for WTC points. That surprised my 7-year-old who read in last year’s Headingley programme that the teams get a third of the points for a draw but half for a tie. Has that changed? Was the programme wrong?”
Nope – he’s spot on. Very pleased to correct the record. A tie in a three-Test series is worth 20 but in a draw secures you 13 of the best WTC points going around.
08:42
The players are back on the field
Right, we all fed and watered? Let’s gear up for this middle session. England have 151 runs to play with and they won’t mind giving up 149 of those so long as they get the wickets in time. But in saying that, Hope is in lovely touch and Brathwaite is playing a proper senior-pro hand. I can’t work out why Stokes hasn’t been used with his knack of claiming wickets at vital times, but I’m sure we’ll see him soon.
Sam Curran has the ball, bowling to Brathwaite. PLAY!
“Hi Adam.” Hi, Graeme Thorn. “I’m not old enough to remember this, but wasn’t John Lever accused of using Vaseline to shine the ball whilst in India in 1976-77?”
He sure was. I was reading about it when looking at that England tour in the context of the Centenary Test for a piece during lockdown. Worth another plug!
08:16
Some emails? Let’s do it. To begin, Romeo has an option for what the players could use to polish the ball during the days of Covid – a little dab will suffice, of course.
“Surely wet wipes have the same effect on the ball as saliva?” asks Andrew Thomas. “A clever ruse?” They looked like that to me, but I’m an unreliable narratow, seeing everything through that lens at the moment due to my five-month old.
08:04
LUNCH: West Indies 118-2
43rd over: West Indies 118-2 (Brathwaite 41, Hope 25) It’s Joe Root! The man who took a bag at Port Elizabeth earlier this year – he should bowl more often, for mine. He’s around the wicket to Hope, who is well set here, pushing the off-breaks back to the fielders without any concern. The captain is racing through this too quickly; there’s no need for that, build some pressure? Anyway, his final ball – the last of the session – is the best of the set, bringing the No4 forward in defence. That’s lunch! 86 runs and just the one wicket, a fantastic session for the visitors, only losing their nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph. They walk off for a bite to eat 351 runs behind.
08:01
42nd over: West Indies 118-2 (Brathwaite 41, Hope 25) Clever cricket from Bess to skip through an over in 90 seconds in order to get England another before lunch. He’s bowled nine very good overs this morning, claiming the one wicket to fall.
08:00
41st over: West Indies 117-2 (Brathwaite 41, Hope 24) Woakes is up for leg before against Brathwaite, beating him on the inside edge with his one that goes the other way, but he can’t convince the umpre and Root again plays is safe with his review. It would have been umpire’s call had they gone upstairs, so nothing lost. The opener is back on it straight away, clipping a couple. Interesting between overs: the umpires take the ball after Dom Sibley self-reported that he put some saliva on it, Sky Cricket explain. So, in keeping with the protocols for this series, Michael Gough got his baby wipes (or so it looked) out to sanitise the ball. Good to see.
Updated
07:56
40th over: West Indies 115-2 (Brathwaite 39, Hope 24) Big shout from Bess and Buttler for a edge down the legside but Richard Illingworth wants none of it and Root isn’t reviewing another like that. I don’t think Hope hit that. To begin the over, Brathwaite kept the board ticking over with another drive against the spin of Bess, finding the gap at extra cover with the neat stroke and getting three runs for it.
He’s had quite the fortnight on commentary, that’s for sure! I’ve loved it.
07:51
39th over: West Indies 112-2 (Brathwaite 36, Hope 24) Woakes beats Hope with the ball of the morning. Shaping in, on the money, angling away off the seam – everything but the edge. He finds that part of the bat later in the over, but straight to ground. A frustrating morning for the seamer – he’s bowled really well.
“Dear Adam.” Dearest Bob Wilson! “How’s the family?” They’re the best. Winnie is currently having a nap, having tried to eat my ears and nose all morning until then.
“Creeping out of our pestilence-avoiding lairs and hideyholes, we’re all a little chary and wary, looking to the skies for signs and portents, hearing whispers on the wind. Maybe that’s why I think Holder has yet to do his thing in this match. It’s an odd heroism, Holder’s, but a strangely effective one. He doesn’t grip it too tightly. He palms it gently, discreetly, the opposite of Botham (maybe even Stokes). He’s gonna want to put this game to bed and read it a scary story. In my bones, I feel he’s due (so obviously, that’s a King Pair for Jason).”
I’m with you. I told a story last week about his attitude to a scenario in 2015 where Smith wanted to set up a chase. He said no, because, as a young captain, he wanted to teach his team how not to lose; how to do it ugly. He’s built for a scrappy draw.
07:47
38th over: West Indies 111-2 (Brathwaite 35, Hope 24) Back to Bess v Hope, with the tweaker spun around to the Statham End. I reckon we might see these two play a lot of international cricket against each other over the next ten years. The spinner keeps him at home so the No4 responds with a full-blooded sweep, the first time he’s played that shot, striking it expertly – four runs. Stokes now, right?
Iain McKane is hot on the emails, informing me that he’s found a new role for his cricket headbands as Coronavirus masks. Good thinking – more of that!
07:43
37th over: West Indies 107-2 (Brathwaite 35, Hope 20) Shot! And again! After the failed review, Brathwaite strikes a pair of delightful boundaries from consecutive deliveries. The first is a full-blooded slap through the off-side off the back foot, the second is all timing, not a lot of footwork but the result is the same, four past point. Ten from the Woakes over, his first back into the attack. He’s had a top morning.
“Hi Adam.” G’day Romeo. “This guy didn’t use a headband in 1972, although he did when he cut his hair a bit shorter and it started coming out.” And so did every cricketer of my father’s generation as a result. By the time I came along, we were all wearing the Nike headbands because of Shane Warne’s influence.
07:39
NOT OUT! Michael Gough’s decision is confirmed by Richard Kettleborough and England lose a review. They have two remaining, the West Indies three.
07:38
HAS BRATHWAITE GLOVED WOAKES TO BUTTLER? Root wants DRS to take a look.
Updated
07:38
36th over: West Indies 97-2 (Brathwaite 27, Hope 20) Well played, Brathwaite steering Broad off the back foot past backward point for three. With about half a dozen overs left until lunch, the West Indies are 372 runs behind. England need to find a way through before that break. Throw it to Ben Stokes for a couple, right?
“Something to put you off your lunch,” begins Peter Gibbs. Should we? Okay, let’s. “Listening to Tufnell and how to shine the ball without sweat/spit, I think he suggested a sweat substitute of salty water in a bottle at the beginning of the run-up. Even better, why not get properly shielded people collecting both and sending it in at a cost. Ticks all the working from home boxes etc. Plus! sweatshop.online is available for just a couple of quid Naturally with all website ideas, I’ll just offer it up and take 50% of the profits and EVEN forego any employees take home product privileges.” Yuk! But not as bad as how Ash Giles kept his fingers in good shape…
07:34
35th over: West Indies 94-2 (Brathwaite 24, Hope 20) Hope does again at Bess but this time by jumping back and thumping him hard through midwicket. His fourth boundary so far for him and they’ve all been class. Quality Test Match cricket.
“I like Bess,” writes Digvijay Yadav. “Old fashioned offie, drift it outside the off and get it to turn back sharply towards the top of off. Beautiful. None of this carrom ball nonsense.” I’ve nothing against a finger-spinner who has the other one up his sleeve, but I agree that there’s something comforting about the fact that, for all of cricket’s rapid evolution in recent times, there remains room for an old-school offie.
Updated