Daniel Cormier, Demetrious Johnson, Megan Olivi And Others Respond To Deiveson Figueiredo’s Title Victory To Clinch Flyweight Belt

Seth Grace by July 19, 2020 Sports
Deiveson Figueiredo

UFC Fight Evening 2 on Battle Island drew to a close and a new Flyweight winner was topped. Deiveson Figueiredo picked up a very first-round submission victory above perennial contender Joseph Benavidez in the third celebration at Abu Dhabi. Not to mention the combat marked the 2nd headlining attribute for newly minted champion Figueiredo.

Deiveson Figueiredo: A new period

The MMA local community exploded on Twitter with praise for the new flyweight king who managed to place the world on notice. What’s more, the combat noticed sheer dominance from the 19-1 experienced who put an emphatic stamp on his victory.

 

UFC correspondent Megan Olivi took to Twitter and confirmed support for her spouse Joseph Benavidez. Inspite of his brilliance in the pounds course, he is now -4 in title fights under the promotional banner.

Previous two divisional champion Daniel Cormier was swift to chime in on social media and has sung Figuiredo’s praises. Mainly, he expressed his views on the utter dominance the winner shown in his scheduled bout.

The veteran voice of the UFC Broadcast Jon Anik chimed in on the statement victory by the Brazilian. He pointed out that Figuiredo’s performance was additional bolstered by the adversity he faced. Also, he properly managed to slash to championship fat despite arriving at Yas Island on a delayed routine.

Former flyweight champion and consensus GOAT Demetrious Johnson lauded his former rival in Joseph Benavidez. Not to point out, recognition from the former winner is considerable as ‘Mighty Mouse’ is arguably the titan of the division.

Several fighters and personalities identified and compensated homage to Deiveson Figueiredo who is at the pretty leading of the mountain. Additionally, he has shown on many instances to be a action forward of his contemporaries. Not to mention he has doubled down on his dominance of ‘JoeJitsu’ from their to start with outing.

Mainly, MMA enthusiasts and pundits will assume a lengthy reign off the back of his statement overall performance to wrap up an additional occasion at Battle Island.

