Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot Rajasthan Govt Politics Most current Information Currently, MLAs Disqualification, Floor Take a look at

BJP Nationwide Spokesperson Sambit Patra addresses a press meeting at the get together headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

The Congress had on Friday cited the two audio tapes, purportedly showcasing Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and rebel Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma conspiring to topple the Ashok Gehlot federal government, trying to get their arrest. The Unique Operation Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police has registered felony scenarios in the subject.

The BJP has explained the audio clips as “manufactured”, and Shekhawat has claimed the voice in the clips was not his.

Searching for a CBI probe into the “saga of illegalities and concocted lies” as well as the “unconstitutional” tapping of telephones by the Rajasthan govt, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra Saturday said that senior Congress leaders, such as Gehlot, have been calling the audio clips authentic, nevertheless the FIRs registered by the police do not say so.

“These are major issues that we want to inquire the Congress superior command and Ashok Gehlot. Was mobile phone-tapping done? Assuming that you have tapped telephones, was the SOP followed? Did the Congress govt in Rajasthan use unconstitutional techniques to help you save themselves?” Patra asked at a press meeting.

Have been phones of people today in politics staying tapped, he added. “Is it not a circumstance of veiled crisis in Rajasthan?”

Patra also accused the Congress of acquiring a background of “phone tapping and bugging”, likely on to refer to a row in the earlier UPA government.