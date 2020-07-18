WWE Intense Policies 2020 – 5 Surprises that could happen

Sadly, the establish to The Horror Show at Serious Regulations was not as good as it could have been, but truthfully, WWE has a possibility to set the stage for SummerSlam in a significant way if it packs Severe Regulations with a full bunch of surprises.

In this post, I shall checklist 5 surprises that WWE could e-book at Extraordinary Guidelines, and I do imagine that a person or far more of them could take place, based mostly on just how underwhelming the card is, at the moment.

As well as, WWE is a never-ending soap opera in a perception, so Excessive Policies desires to get folks energized about SummerSlam, which is coming our way up coming thirty day period. The finest way to realize this is to get people talking about WWE Extreme Procedures 2020.

So, without the need of more ado, let us dive straight into the motion and uncover out what could lie in keep at Serious Regulations if WWE decides to shake points up.

#5 Otis emerges from the swamp at WWE Severe Principles to develop into the model new Common Champion

The fact that WWE is concentrating so significantly on the non-title element of the Bray Wyatt swamp combat with Braun Strowman at Excessive Rules helps make me marvel if they want to make us overlook that there could be a large guy lying in wait around, within the swamp prepared to dollars in his contract.

Sure, of training course, it would be unusual to see Otis money in in the course of a cinematic match, but let’s be straightforward for a minute, it would shake WWE down to its pretty main following Extreme Rules. A whole lot of people nonetheless imagine that Otis is not ready to be the WWE Common Winner but he could be the transitional Winner until eventually The Fiend at some point wins it from him at SummerSlam.