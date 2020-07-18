Vodafone Concept pays additional ₹1,000 crore to govt toward AGR dues

Cory Weinberg by July 18, 2020 Companies
(Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: Telecom business Vodafone Strategy on Saturday stated it compensated extra 1,000 crore to Section of Telecommunications on 17 July as section of its Modified Gross Profits (AGR) dues.

“The Business experienced before deposited 6,854 crore in 3 tranches. The Organization has thus paid out an mixture amount of money of 7,854 crore in the direction of the AGR dues ,” the telco reported in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

The organization mentioned what the Supreme Court docket mentioned at the previous listening to held on 18 June, 2020.

“We have asked for the telecom operators to file audited Balance Sheets, for the final 10 decades which includes for the Calender year ending 31.3.2020 as nicely as the Profits Tax Returns and the particulars of AGR deposited through the very last 10 decades and we have also requested to make payments of reasonable amount also to demonstrate their bonafides, ahead of the up coming date of listening to,” ordered the apex court.

In an interim aid to Vodafone Idea, telecom tribunal on Friday stayed Trai’s route to the organization to withhold a program that promises priority 4G network to high quality clients.

On the other hand, the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) mentioned Trai can progress with its inquiry and pass a final order in accordance with the law at the earliest. It should really be performed after making sure that specifications of natural justice are glad and that Vodafone Plan Ltd (VIL) is offered option to clarify any alleged contravention of the regulator’s directions.

READ  Blackburn documents 31 new scenarios of coronavirus

With the tribunal’s ruling, the telco will be in a position to onboard new subscribers for the priority strategy for the time being.

Shares of Vodafone Concept on Friday jumped 14 for each cent right after telecom tribunal TDSAT stayed Trai’s interim route inquiring the corporation to withhold its priority prepare that promises 4G community on a priority foundation to particular high quality consumers.

In its submission right before the apex court docket searching for relief in payment tenure, DoT had pegged Vodafone Idea’s dues at 58,254 crore.

Subscribe to newsletters

* Enter a legitimate e-mail

* Thank you for subscribing to our publication.

Cory Weinberg

About the author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.
View all posts by Cory Weinberg »

Related Posts

Blackburn records 31 new cases of coronavirus

Blackburn documents 31 new scenarios of coronavirus

July 18, 2020
People sunbathe at Playa De Palma beach, as Spain prepares to officially reopen its borders

Holidaymakers confirmed refund credit score notes for cancelled vacations even if journey companies go bust | Uk News

July 18, 2020
Go read The New York Times’ incredible account of how the Twitter attack may have happened

Go study The New York Times’ unbelievable account of how the Twitter attack might have occurred

July 18, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *