US Navy again has two carrier strike groups in the South China Sea

The US Navy all over again has two carrier strike teams conducting dual carrier functions in the South China Sea.

For the second time in two months, the Nimitz and Ronald Reagan provider strike groups are schooling collectively in the strategic waterway.

The exercises, which the Navy claims are unrelated to recent activities, occur for the duration of a week in which the US and China have traded barbs in excess of the South China Sea.

Take a look at Enterprise Insider’s homepage for more tales.

For the next time in two weeks, the US Navy has two provider strike groups conducting dual provider functions in the South China Sea, a waterway above which the US and China have been buying and selling jabs these days.

More than Fourth of July weekend, two Navy provider strike groups led by the USS Nimitz and the USS Ronald Reagan skilled collectively in the South China Sea. The very last time the Navy had two carriers functioning jointly in the South China Sea was nearly six yrs back.

The Nimitz and Ronald Reagan carrier strike teams have connected up once more to continue their high-stop twin provider operations, the Navy said Friday.

“Nimitz and Reagan Carrier Strike Teams are operating in the South China Sea, wherever intercontinental law lets, to strengthen our commitment to a Totally free and Open up Indo-Pacific, a regulations based international buy, and to our allies and associates in the region,” Nimitz Carrier Strike Team Commander Rear Adm. Jim Kirk reported in a statement.

The Navy noted that the provider functions are unrelated to recent events, but the carrier things to do do notably come at a time of heightened tensions with China.



Plane from Provider Air Wing 5 and Provider Air Wing 17 about the USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike teams in the Indo-Pacific area.



U.S. Navy image by Mass Interaction Expert 3rd Class Keenan Daniels







China’s Ministry of International Affairs accused the US previously this month of flexing its muscular tissues to “undermine the peace and security in the South China Sea.” This week, the Foreign Ministry criticized the US for sending “substantial fleets of superior military services vessels and plane to the South China Sea to flex muscle tissues and stir up troubles.”

On Tuesday, USS Ralph Johnson, one of the destroyers sailing with the Nimitz provider strike team, carried out a liberty-of-navigation procedure in the contested Spratly Islands, complicated certain navigation restrictions by China and other claimant states.

Prior to the Navy independence-of-navigation procedure, at the very least the sixth this calendar year, Secretary of Point out Mike Pompeo issued a assertion Monday announcing the US is aligning its South China Sea policy with a 2016 international arbitration tribunal ruling and formally rejecting many of China’s promises to the contested waterway.

“Beijing’s statements to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea are fully unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them,” he explained. “The PRC’s predatory world look at has no spot in the 21st century.”

China’s Ministry of Overseas Affairs termed the US statement on the South China Sea “irresponsible.”

“It violates and distorts intercontinental legislation, intentionally stokes territorial and maritime disputes, and undermines regional peace and security,” Ministry of International Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian stated Tuesday.

The South China Sea, very long a incredibly hot location, has all over again turn into a flash position in latest months as the US has stepped up its military services things to do in reaction to “opportunistic action by the PRC” to acquire gain of the COVID-19 crisis and “coerce its neighbors and press its illegal maritime statements in the South China Sea,” the Pentagon explained formerly.

The global coronavirus crisis that started in China but has due to the fact distribute throughout the US thanks to domestic mishandling has activated a maximize in US-China tensions, creating challenges across the bilateral romantic relationship.