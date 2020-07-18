Two US astronauts to occur property on SpaceX ship on August 2

Information: We’re targeting an Aug. 1 departure of @SpaceX’s Dragon Endeavour spacecraft from the @House_Station to bring… https://t.co/V6pBbN8KKz — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) 1595002649000

WASHINGTON: The two US astronauts who achieved the Intercontinental Area Station (ISS) on board the first crewed US spacecraft in nearly a decade will leave for Earth on August 1, NASA’s chief said Friday.“Splashdown is specific for Aug. 2. Temperature will push the actual day. Continue to be tuned,” tweeted the US house agency’s administrator Jim Bridenstine.

Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley took off from Florida aboard SpaceX‘s Crew Dragon capsule on Could 30, getting to be the initial astronauts to hitch a experience to the ISS on board a industrial spaceship, which is under contract with NASA.

It was the 1st time a crewed spaceship was introduced from the United States due to the fact 2011 when the house shuttle system was ended.

In between then and this mission, American astronauts traveled completely on Russian rockets.

At some point, Dragon will on a regular basis convey 4 astronauts to the ISS at a time, from NASA and husband or wife room organizations in Canada, Japan, Europe and probably Russia.

This will be the initial time the SpaceX capsule will make the journey to Earth with astronauts, having properly finished an uncrewed exam operate final calendar year.

It will splash down in the Atlantic, like the Apollo capsules did in the 1960s and 1970s.