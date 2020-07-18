Taking part in ‘somewhere else’ drove Gronkowski’s return

9 seasons of magnificent crew and personal good results characterized Rob Gronkowski’s autumns with the New England Patriots.

Continue to, it was nine seasons with the very same staff.

In the long run, it was a transform of a scenery and a start off anew that propelled the potential Corridor of Fame tight conclusion to return from retirement and be part of Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“As a participant, you constantly want to see what it is like someplace else,” Gronkowski advised Boston radio WEEI, via the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud. “(I) thought of that prior to, surely soon after enjoying nine decades in the NFL and I also believed about it when I came out of retirement.

“This is an opportunity to go see what it is like someplace else, to go see what it’s like in the NFL on an additional squad. There’s so several players that bounce all-around on so lots of unique groups. I loved my time in New England, no question about it. But it was one more option that offered.”

Even though the charm and comfort and ease of playing with Brady at the time far more was undeniably attractive, Gronkowski was adamant that there was no preexisting system for him to appear out of retirement and join Brady in the will work beforehand.

"No, we by no means actually talked about that ahead of," Gronkowski explained. "It form of just happened. (With) my retirement and him hitting totally free agency, it just form of lined up like that."

Brady’s signing with the Buccaneers despatched shock waves as a result of the league and ignited the Bucs’ supporter foundation. The addition of Gronk furthered the enjoyment and expectation. The 31-year-outdated Gronk, who dabbled in qualified wrestling with Planet Wrestling Leisure together with myriad Tv set internet hosting gigs when he was retired, signed a a single-property pact with Tampa for $9 million.

No matter of the motivating variables and how it all came to be, Gronkowski’s back and he’s with a new crew in a new convention.