Princess Beatrice’s Royal Wedding ceremony Experienced a “Secret Backyard” Concept

Princess Beatrice had originally planned to be married on Could 29 in London, with an outside reception at Buckingham Palace. But the ongoing coronavirus pandemic compelled the royal bride to postpone her nuptials and change the venue.

She wed her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in an intimate ceremony in Windsor on Friday, and a source near to the couple tells City & State that the wedding day experienced a “mystery yard” theme and a “small reception” followed the support at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge.

That very same source previously shared that less than 20 individuals were invited to the party, and that although the wedding was a surprise to the community, it experienced been “planned for some time” and “planned around the Queen’s timetable.”

The pair has picked out not to put up any marriage photos but so as not to overshadow Captain Tom Moore’s investiture, which also took location yesterday, but at the very least just one picture from the special event is anticipated to be shared.

Yesterday, Buckingham Palace only verified the content information with a quick assertion, which reads:

The non-public wedding day ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took spot at 11am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The tiny ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and near family members. The wedding ceremony took place in accordance with all pertinent Federal government Pointers.

Edo’s son Wolfie was also in attendance at the occasion, and performed an “significant position” in the ceremony, the resource advised City & Nation.

