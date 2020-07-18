New coronavirus cases, deaths released by DHEC Updated: 2:50 PM EDT Jul 18, 2020



The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 1,481 new confirmed cases and two new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 39 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths. At this time, DHEC says it is unable to report the number of hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and the number of patients currently on ventilators.This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 67,396, probable cases to 216, confirmed deaths to 1,117 and 18 probable deaths.At the time this release was distributed, DHEC officials say the data report contained incomplete laboratory information. Officials say there is a data synchronization error between DHEC and a major private laboratory that they are working to fix. Once resolved, DHEC says additional information for today will be included and highlighted in tomorrow’s release.Confirmed cases:Abbeville (9), Aiken (54), Allendale (2), Anderson (52), Bamberg (9), Barnwell (7), Beaufort (59), Berkeley (67), Calhoun (3), Charleston (122), Cherokee (7), Chester (14), Chesterfield (7), Clarendon (15), Colleton (8), Darlington (7), Dorchester (52), Edgefield (4), Fairfield (5), Florence (20), Georgetown (8), Greenville (187), Greenwood (25), Hampton (6), Horry (50), Jasper (10), Kershaw (21), Lancaster (9), Laurens (21), Lee (1), Lexington (161), Marion (8), Marlboro (2), McCormick (2), Newberry (24), Oconee (34), Orangeburg (36), Pickens (43), Richland (162), Saluda (10), Spartanburg (48), Sumter (48), Union (4), Williamsburg (6), York (32)Probable cases:Richland (1), York (1)Thirty-three of the confirmed deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Aiken (1), Berkeley (2), Charleston (5), Cherokee (1), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Colleton (2), Darlington (1), Dillon (1), Dorchester (2), Florence (3), Greenville (5), Horry (1), Laurens (1), Lee (1), Marion (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (1), Saluda (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties, and six of the confirmed deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Berkeley (1), Charleston (1), Dorchester (1), Horry (2), and Sumter (1) counties.Testing in South CarolinaAs of Friday, a total of 610,429 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 CasesThe total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 7,060 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 21.0%. More than 80 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled StatewideAs part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 83 mobile testing events scheduled through August 15 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.Residents can also get tested at one of 182 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testingfor more information.Hospital Bed OccupancyAt the federal government’s request, DHEC is transitioning from the CDC’s National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) COVID-19 module to TeleTracking’s U.S. Healthcare COVID-19 Portal for monitoring hospital bed occupancy data. Once TeleTracking has sufficient participation and accuracy, DHEC will report from it. There may be incomplete data with significant gaps over the next few days.How South Carolinians Can Stop the SpreadEvidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:Practicing social distancing Wearing a mask in public Avoiding group gatherings Regularly washing your hands Staying home if sickFor the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.netfor stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.