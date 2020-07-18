How to photograph Comet NEOWISE: NASA ideas for stargazers

How to photograph Comet NEOWISE: NASA tips for stargazers

Are you enthusiastic to spot Comet NEOWISE as it pops into look at in the night sky? Do you want to try your hand at photographing the cosmic snowball? Let us choose a look at some novice astrophotography strategies from NASA.

Comet NEOWISE, named for NASA’s Near-Earth Item Broad-area Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE), the house telescope that first spotted the comet in March, is at this time gracing our night time skies with its icy presence. It made its closest strategy to the solar on July 3 and the comet is now visible to skywatchers in the Northern Hemisphere. It is so dazzling that, while it can aid to use binoculars or a smaller telescope, the comet and its tail are noticeable with the naked eye.

