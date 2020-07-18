England vs West Indies LIVE second Test score: Day two commentary, TV, cricket live stream today

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of day two of the second Test between England and the West Indies.

Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes have given England a great chance to pile on a high score at Old Trafford today, with the pair returning to the crease on 86 and 59 runs respectively.

England lost their returning captain Joe Root for 23 after he was caught in the slips but, all in all, it was a positive-enough start to the second Test for the hosts… apart from Jofra Archer’s controversial antics .





Will Macpherson and Malik Ouzia will bring you all the latest action from the Old Trafford today.

And that’s that. England’s day as hundreds from Ben Stokes and Dom Sibley set up a declaration on 469/9. Sam Curran’s late breakthrough has got their bowling effort off to the perfect start, too. WI 32/1 (14.0 overs) Brathwaite 6, Joseph 14 They get a single off the first delivery so Joseph is on strike and I expect his mate wants him to stay there for the next five deliveries. That’s close, too. Curran surprises Joseph with a bouncer and he flaps at it, gloving over Buttler but it’s too high and goes away for four. Oh, and that’s an opportunity missed. A straighter, fuller ball and that flicks the foot of Joseph on its way onto the bat. No one was quite sure if there was any boot on it so they didn’t review. Would’ve been plumb. WI 27/1 (13.0 overs) Brathwaite 5, Joseph 10 Two more maybe if Bess rattles through the first of them. Oof. Joseph pushes back at him and it would’ve been a simple caught-and-bowled chance but it falls a yard short. Bit of an ill-advised chip over extra cover from Joseph as Bess floats one up, but it’s safe. One more. WI 25/1 (12.0 overs) Brathwaite 5, Joseph 8 There’s no sign of trying to protect Brathwaite and have Joseph face these tricky last few overs – these two are playing as if the latter were a conventional No.3. WI 22/1 (11.0 overs) Brathwaite 5, Joseph 5 As Will says, Joseph in at three as the nightwatchman with less than a quarter-of-an-hour left in the day. READ Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup, wintertime crack: what will give in the 2020-21 fixture pile-up? Dom Bess is going to get a twirl from the other end, but Joseph plays him quite nicely. Will Macpherson is at Old Trafford Lovely stuff from Curran. Alzarri Joseph, who has a tricep injury, in as nightwatchman… WICKET WICKET! Campbell lbw Curran 12 WI 16/1 (9.4 overs) Sam Curran into the attack, with that skiddy, left-arm angle. Makes. Things. Happen. This looks pretty full and straight, nothing from the umpire but Joe Root will send it upstairs. Yep, plumb as they come – it hit both pads so I can only presume Mr Illingworth thought it hit bat first. The lad with the golden arm strikes again. WI 16/0 (9.0 overs) Campbell 12, Brathwaite 4 Woakes throws down another maiden – just two runs off his four so far. It’s Broad who’s looking the more threatening through as he targets the stumps of Brathwaite. A maiden for him, too. WI 16/0 (7.0 overs) Campbell 12, Brathwaite 4 Excitement for Broad, who I’m sure sees David Warner at the other end in place of Campbell when he comes in round the wicket on the angle. He thinks this is getting through onto the pads but Campbell jabs some bat across at the last moment. Nice response, too, driven beautifully through mid-off. He’s looked in good touch. WI 11/0 (6.0 overs) Campbell 7, Brathwaite 4 Another maiden for Woakes, who’s made a good, probing start. WI 11/0 (5.0 overs) Campbell 7, Brathwaite 4 Shot. Important that these two put a bit back on the bowlers, don’t just try to sit in until the close, and this is a lovely shot, whipped off his toes and away for four by Campbell. WI 6/0 (4.0 overs) Campbell 3, Brathwaite 3 Like it, Christopher. Nips away and draws a play and a miss from Campbell. WI 4/0 (3.0 overs) Campbell 1, Brathwaite 3 Brathwaite pushes nicely through cover but it’s a long, slow outfield and Bess catches up with it well in time to save a couple of runs. WI 2/0 (2.0 overs) Campbell 1, Brathwaite 1 It’ll be the more senior bowler, Chris Woakes, who shares the new cherry. Good start, a maiden. READ Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup, wintertime crack: what will give in the 2020-21 fixture pile-up? WI 2/0 (1.0 overs) Campbell 1, Brathwaite 1 Both men off the mark pretty swiftly as Broad comes round the wicket to the left-handed Campbell. Broad’s back! First over, celebrappeal. He’s off down the track wagging his finger but nothing doing. They think better of the review – hitting him outside the line. Stuart Broad, headband on, is at the top of his mark ready to roll. John Campbell and Kraigg Brathwaite have a big hour on their hands here, and with the rain that’s forecast tomorrow, if they can survive it they’ll give their side renewed hope of at least saving this game. It’ll be interesting to see who takes the new ball for England here. Stuart Broad is a given but then Woakes or Curran? Wouldn’t surprise me to see a bit of Bess before the close, too, given the turn Chase has found all day. DECLARATION: ENG 469/9d That’s why he got after him. Joe Root waves his boys in and England will get an hour at West Indies tonight. ENG 469/9 (162.0 overs) Bess 31, Broad 11 What a corker that is from Bess. Dancing down the pitch to Chase and lofting him back over his head for a one-bounce four. Oh dear. I told you the standard had dropped in the field. Bess flicks straight to Roach in the deep and it goes straight through his hand, onto the foam and it’s six. That’s out there too, hard, along the deck and it beats the dive of Roach. Terrific from Bess, who is getting after the spinner.

