Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai and daughter in hospital with COVID-19: media

FILE Picture: Indian movie actor Abhishek Bachchan, his wife Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya in a 2019 photograph taken at the wedding ceremony of Akash Ambani, the son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, in Mumbai, India. Image taken on March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

(Reuters) – Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter are in healthcare facility soon after screening positive for coronavirus this week, days soon after her partner and father-in-regulation ended up admitted, the Periods of India noted on Saturday.

Rai’s father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan, 77, and her husband Abhishek Bachchan, 44, also big Bollywood celebs, have been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Healthcare facility early this 7 days, the optimum-profile patients in India’s epidemic of COVID-19.

Aishwarya Rai, a former Miss Entire world, and her eight-calendar year-old daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan had been in house quarantine.

The Situations of India claimed they experienced been admitted to the prime personal healthcare facility on Friday.

The Indian Categorical newspaper, citing the news company PTI, claimed the family were being responding very well to procedure.

“They all are okay. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be in the hospital possibly for a working day or two,” said a healthcare facility source quoted in the report.

Spokeswomen for Aishwarya Rai and the Nanavati Hospital did not reply to requests for remark.

Aishwarya Rai, 46, has worked on several Bollywood and Hollywood movies and is a brand name ambassador for multinational firms which includes L’Oreal.

India has registered more than a million coronavirus cases, the world’s third-greatest amount, and extra than 26,000 people have died of COVID-19. Partial lockdowns have been re-imposed in some densely populated places to management the unfold of the virus.