Blackburn documents 31 new scenarios of coronavirus

A Additional spike has been recorded in the number of new coronavirus instances throughout the county.
On Thursday figures showed that as quite a few as 17 new instances of the virus experienced been detected across the Lancashire, but the most up-to-date details reveals a further 51 persons have examined optimistic for COVID-19 above the most up-to-date 24-hour time period.
Of those people conditions 31 new infections ended up detected in Blackburn with Darwen, with specific regions in the borough searching set for area lockdown except matters drastically adjust.
There are now 1,137 cases of the killer virus across the cities, equating to 763.4 men and women in every single 100,000.
Pendle, the third most at-possibility borough in the region powering neighbouring Blackburn and Leicester in the midlands, recorded four new instances in the hottest interval.
The infection rate there is 553.6 per 100,000 folks, with a complete of 506 scenarios of the coronavirus.
The third hardest strike spot in East Lancashire with 452 instances is Burnley, in which the infection price is 510.6 men and women per 100,000 of the populace.
Up coming its, Hyndburn with 327 instances (404.6 for each 100,000) in front of Rossendale the place there are considered to be a minimal of 286 situations (403.4 for every 100,000).
In the Ribble Valley the variety of verified scenarios stands at 196 or 326.4 for every 100,000 people today.