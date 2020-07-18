18 police officers hurt in Chicago protest

18 police officers injured in Chicago protest

A big group gathered for a protest all over 4:20 p.m. local time, the section claimed. Officers were there “giving security and shielding their To start with Modification proper to peaceful assembly,” the statement claimed.

Approaching a statue of Christopher Columbus, some men and women in the group employed rocks, fireworks, frozen bottles and other objects to assault officers, the assertion mentioned.

The assault resulted in 18 officers hurt, the statement explained. Some have been taken to area hospitals by paramedics for even further therapy and some ended up dealt with at the scene.

About 12 persons have been arrested and could possibly confront prices that might include things like battery to a law enforcement officer, mob motion, and/or other felonies, in accordance to the statement.

The incident comes two times just after 3 NYPD officers and a best chief have been injured soon after a clash with protesters.

A 24-calendar year-aged female was arrested for hanging the officers with a cane as they tried to arrest a protester, the division explained.

“3 officers violently attacked by protesters crossing the Brooklyn Bridge,” the section mentioned on its verified Twitter web site. “The officers sustained really serious injuries. This is not tranquil protest, this will not be tolerated.”

