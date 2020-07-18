18 police officers hurt in Chicago protest

A big group gathered for a protest all over 4:20 p.m. local time, the section claimed. Officers were there “giving security and shielding their To start with Modification proper to peaceful assembly,” the statement claimed.

Approaching a statue of Christopher Columbus, some men and women in the group employed rocks, fireworks, frozen bottles and other objects to assault officers, the assertion mentioned.

The assault resulted in 18 officers hurt, the statement explained. Some have been taken to area hospitals by paramedics for even further therapy and some ended up dealt with at the scene.

About 12 persons have been arrested and could possibly confront prices that might include things like battery to a law enforcement officer, mob motion, and/or other felonies, in accordance to the statement.