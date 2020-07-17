WI vs ENG Match Stay Score card update

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 2nd Take a look at Day 2 Stay: England are in command. (File Image)

England vs West Indies (ENG vs WI) 2nd Test Working day 2 Are living Cricket Score On the net Updates: Dom Sibley furnished a splendid account of old-fashioned Take a look at batting and handed out England the honours on the very first working day of the 2nd Test in Outdated Trafford. Just after 82 overs, England have been 207 for 3, with a 126-operate unbeaten stand involving Ben Stokes (59*) and Sibley (86*) frustrating West Indies.

The opening session was delayed for far more than an hour by rain. West Indies gained the toss and elected to industry initial. England arrived at the lunch split at 29/1, with Roston Chase’s spin bringing the very first breakthrough at the stroke of the interval. Chase brought up a hat-trick ball by removing Zak Crawley for a golden duck as participate in resumed in the next session. Joe Root obtained a get started but fell for 23 to Alzarri Joseph, who has now dismissed him in 4 of the past 5 Checks they have crossed swords.

The Working day 2 will witness a tug-of-war concerning the two to make factor slide in their favour. Windies would aim to settle England for a smaller total and the host would eye a greater total on the board.