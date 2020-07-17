Washington Redskins: 15 previous workers have accused staffers of sexual harassment, report says

The allegations were 1st described by The Washington Post on Thursday. The newspaper acquired screenshots of text messages in which Richard Mann II — the team’s assistant director of professional personnel — produced inappropriate, sexual reviews to a female employee. Mann was fired in the past 7 days.

Previous employees also accused Larry Michael, the team’s former senior vice president of written content and perform-by-engage in announcer, of talking about the attractiveness of a university intern in 2018 when he was remaining recorded for a staff movie, the newspaper documented. Michael retired Wednesday.

CNN was not capable to attain Mann and Michael for remark Thursday.

Owner Dan Snyder and former crew president Bruce Allen were not specifically implicated in the sexual harassment allegations introduced by the woman staff members and claimed by the Write-up. But Snyder was criticized for fostering a society in which the habits was permitted.

When asked by CNN about the allegations, the Washington Redskins referred to their opinions to the Write-up, expressing the staff experienced hired lawyer Beth Wilkinson of Wilkinson Walsh LLP "to conduct a extensive unbiased evaluation of this entire matter and enable the group set new worker criteria for the potential." "The Washington Redskins football workforce can take concerns of worker perform very seriously. … Though we do not talk to particular personnel circumstances publicly, when new allegations of conduct are brought ahead that are opposite to these guidelines, we tackle them immediately," the group reported in a statement to the Put up. Wilkinson told CNN on Thursday that she was hired by the workforce to look into "allegations of place of work misconduct." She did not provide even more details about the allegations. The Submit said it conducted interviews with extra than 40 latest and former workers. Fourteen of the 15 accusers told the newspaper they experienced signed non-disclosure agreements and feared they could deal with litigation if their names were utilised. The crew has been in the highlight about the previous couple weeks as it confronted force to alter its title, which has been prolonged criticized for its racist connotations. Calls have been growing for the staff to modify its name in mild of the recent protests towards racial injustice and police brutality. Earlier this thirty day period, the staff announced an interior review of the name and Monday, the staff announced it will retire the Redskins title and symbol. A new identify has not been declared yet. Snyder and head coach Ron Rivera "are functioning intently to create a new title and layout strategy," the team stated in a statement. The determination to re-analyze the Washington title arrived following strain from company sponsors, together with FedEx, and some brand names, such as Nike and Amazon, taken off the team's merchandise from their on the internet merchants.

CNN’s Nicole Chavez contributed to this report.