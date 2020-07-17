Trump’s Twitter account has extra protections, which could be why it did not get hacked

July 17, 2020
In yesterday’s large attack on Twitter, some of the best-profile accounts on the assistance, including President Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, and Monthly bill Gates experienced their accounts hijacked to peddle bitcoin frauds. Notably, nevertheless, Donald Trump, most likely the most well-known Twitter user of all, was untouched by the attack, and it could be since Twitter has carried out additional protections for his account.

In a deeply-noted report on the attack, The New York Instances writes that Trump’s Twitter account has further safety just after “past incidents,” citing two anonymous sources — a senior White Household formal and a Twitter worker. The New York Moments did not specify what individuals previous incidents were being, but they could refer to the November 2nd, 2017 incident the place a rogue employee deactivated Trump’s account on his final day at the corporation. Trump’s account returned to Twitter 11 minutes afterwards.

A day immediately after the deactivation, Twitter claimed it experienced “implemented safeguards to avoid this from happening once again.” The firm did not elaborate further. But The Wall Road Journal described at the time that Twitter experienced by now restricted the number of staff members who could access Trump’s account pursuing his inauguration. Those people applications generally permit workers suspend or deactivate accounts, but really don’t let them tweet from all those accounts, the WSJ reported.

Motherboard documented that the individuals involved in Wednesday’s assault have been sharing screenshots of a Twitter admin resource seemingly utilized for the assault. And Twitter itself has claimed that its very own employee devices and resources have been compromised. If individuals are also the exact techniques that no more time had widespread accessibility to Trump’s account as of 2017, that could have built his account much more difficult, if not difficult, to obtain from the admin software employed by the attackers. It’s also feasible that Trump’s account was hardened further more just after the rogue worker deactivated it in November 2017.

Twitter hasn’t replied to a ask for for comment, so we simply cannot accurately be confident that individuals safeguards are what stopped the attackers from hijacking his account on Tuesday. In actuality, it’s not very clear that the attackers even attempted. Possibly way, they didn’t get in, and that could have prevented an by now extremely negative scenario from finding even even worse.

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.
