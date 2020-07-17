Spacewalking astronauts switch old place station batteries as component of years-extensive up grade

Two NASA spacewalkers swapped out crucial photo voltaic array batteries on the International Area Station Thursday (July 16), practically completing the extensive replacement function required to maintain the orbiting lab powered by way of at minimum 2024.

NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Bob Behnken zoomed by way of their duties, removing 6 ageing nickel-hydrogen batteries on the significantly starboard S6 truss of the ISS. The duo also installed a few lithium-ion battery replacements and placed a new substantial-definition digicam exterior the orbiting lab. (The lithium-ion batteries are twice as successful as their predecessors, so only half as lots of of the new kinds are essential.)

The astronauts concluded the 6-hour spacewalk, or extravehicular activity (EVA), at 1:10 p.m. EDT (1710 GMT), about 30 minutes previously than prepared. In close proximity to the spacewalk’s end, Cassidy and Behnken recognized some achievable oddities with the pins keeping the Quest airlock hatch in location the astronauts took photographs for mission control to analyze afterwards. A different NASA spacewalk is prepared for July 21.

Behnken and Cassidy, every on their ninth spacewalk, had been at first intended to clear away 5 of the six nickel-hydrogen batteries on the S6 truss. But right after 4.5 hrs outside the house of the orbiting lab, they had been an hour forward of routine and had time to deal with a minor excess get the job done.

Contacting to the duo from NASA’s Johnson Place Middle (JSC) in Houston, Canadian House Agency astronaut Josh Kutryk relayed pleased information from ground teams.

“There is a strategy coming with each other down here to take into account doing the closing battery,” claimed Kutryk, who was assigned to guidebook the spacewalkers by means of their jobs.

Minutes later on, the astronauts dove in, rapidly removing the battery. The spacewalkers started joking about the relieve of their operate: “You can find received to be another removal. It under no circumstances finishes.”

With laughter ringing guiding him in mission command, Kutryk let the crew proceed speaking for a second right before becoming a member of into the banter: “We cautiously share your optimism.”

It seemed the worst dilemma the spacewalkers confronted was working with the dazzling solar even though pulling the to start with new lithium-ion battery off an exterior pallet sent by Canadarm2 , a robotic arm directed by NASA astronaut Doug Hurley from within the ISS.

“You’ve got got that sun,” Behnken commented while looking at Cassidy, who was unbolting the battery when instantly facing the mild.

“Worst sun you can have,” Cassidy said, not relocating from his perch.

“Correct in your face,” Behnken verified.

Cassidy finished the unbolting and diligently taken off his boots from a transportable foot restraint keeping him in place. Floating no cost, he included, “I assume there was an EVA questionnaire a couple of many years in the past inquiring, ‘Do you definitely require this challenging [spacesuit] visor?’ I think the answer is yes, just like in baseball.”

“Duplicate that,” Kutryk laconically responded.

About the past 3.5 years, multiple spacewalk teams have eliminated 48 aged ISS batteries and changed them with 24 new ones. 1 a short while ago installed lithium-ion battery shorted out in April 2019 and will be changed through a potential spacewalk, a NASA Television set broadcaster stated.

The agency did not disclose a alternative day, but extra that the contemporary battery is ready for set up on the area station immediately after remaining launched on a SpaceX robotic resupply mission in December 2019 .

Once that last battery alternative is finished, the lengthy upgrade position will eventually be comprehensive, giving the area station enough power to keep on get the job done right up until its planned operational conclude in 2024. (Several companions, which includes NASA, are taking into consideration extending ISS functions to at minimum 2028 .)

Powering the station depends on trying to keep the batteries in superior shape. The ISS passes into orbital darkness 16 instances a day as it circles our planet. When the station’s photo voltaic panels are not in direct daylight, the batteries are essential to distribute ability for experiments and primary capabilities like cooking.

The refreshing lithium-ion batteries are rated to final 10 years and will for that reason require to be replaced a lot less usually than the fewer economical nickel-hydrogen batteries, which only have about 6.5 yrs of beneficial existence . Some of the more mature batteries are now on the external pallet, which will afterwards be unveiled to melt away up in a natural way in Earth’s atmosphere. The other old batteries will be stored forever on the ISS.

This was the 3rd spacewalk performed all through the orbiting lab’s current Expedition 63, as Behnken and Cassidy also executed battery replacements on June 26 and July 1 . All 3 spacewalks have worked with lithium-ion batteries shipped to space in May possibly aboard Japan’s HTV-9 robotic freighter .

Assisting the crew at JSC was flight director Allison Bolinger, Kutryk and NASA astronaut Anne McClain, who served as ISS CapCom (“capsule communicator”). In area, Hurley and Russian cosmonaut Ivan Vagner assisted with spacesuit functions.

Thursday’s tour was the 230th spacewalk over-all in help of ISS assembly and operations, in accordance to data supplied for the duration of the NASA broadcast.

Hurley and Behnken the two arrived at the ISS on May possibly 31 aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. Their Demo-2 check mission is SpaceX’s initially-ever crewed spaceflight. Cassidy, Vagner and Russian cosmonaut Anatoli Ivanishin released to the ISS on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft April 9 .

