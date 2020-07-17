Spacewalking astronauts switch old place station batteries as component of years-extensive up grade

Avatar by July 17, 2020 Science
Spacewalking astronauts replace old space station batteries as part of years-long upgrade

Two NASA spacewalkers swapped out crucial photo voltaic array batteries on the International Area Station Thursday (July 16), practically completing the extensive replacement function required to maintain the orbiting lab powered by way of at minimum 2024.

NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Bob Behnken zoomed by way of their duties, removing 6 ageing nickel-hydrogen batteries on the significantly starboard S6 truss of the ISS. The duo also installed a few lithium-ion battery replacements and placed a new substantial-definition digicam exterior the orbiting lab. (The lithium-ion batteries are twice as successful as their predecessors, so only half as lots of of the new kinds are essential.)

Avatar

About the author: Emet

View all posts by Emet »

Related Posts

How to see Comet NEOWISE | Space

July 17, 2020

Solar Orbiter: Closest at any time photographs taken of the Sun

July 16, 2020
The closest images of the Sun ever taken reveal tiny solar flares dotting the star’s surface

The closest illustrations or photos of the Sunlight at any time taken reveal very small solar flares dotting the star’s surface area

July 16, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *