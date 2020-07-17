Piers Morgan joins a stylish Joan Collins and his sons for lunch in France

He not long ago bid farewell to Good Morning Britain for the summer season.

And Piers Morgan has squandered no time in reuniting with one particular of the UK’s most important stars, as he enjoyed a lunch with Joan Collins at Club 55 in France on Friday.

The presenter, 55, shared a glimpse of the food on Instagram as he also reunited with his sons Spencer and Stanley in St Tropez.

Reunited: Piers Morgan, 55, was reunited with Joan Collins, 87, on Friday as they liked a socially-distanced lunch at Club 55 in St Tropez

Piers shared a glimpse of the socially-distanced lunch he shared with Hollywood celebrity Joan – who is a typical guest on GMB.

The previous Dynasty star sported a pretty blue and white printed halterneck gown and a extensive-brimmed hat as she relished a glass of wine or two.

Piers captioned his put up: ‘Don’t you desire another person looked at you the way Dame Joan appears to be like at me?’

Back with each other: The broadcaster was also joined by his sons Spencer (centre) and Stanley, for their very first food with each other in four months

The outspoken broadcaster also shared a snap alongside his two sons as he reunited with them for the first time in more than 4 months.

His publish was captioned: ‘First lunch with my sons (2/3 of them anyway) in 120 days – and just can’t assume of a better position to have it.’

Piers has definitely been settling into his new summer season adode, as on Tuesday he also shared a snap of an great plate of paella.

The Tv set character has shared a collection of snaps considering the fact that arriving, as he unwinds immediately after shelling out months grilling cupboard ministers on early morning tv amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wow! Piers has undoubtedly been settling into his new summer months adode in France, as on Tuesday he also shared a snap of an great plate of paella

On Monday, Piers posted a photograph of himself enjoying the ‘perfect summer read’, as he basked in the sunshine whilst out in his landscaped backyard garden.

Posting a picture of cricketer Bob Willis’ autobiography, he wrote: ‘Perfect summer months looking through. A wonderful tribute to the late, fantastic Bob Willis, one particular of my all-time cricketing heroes, edited by his brother David.

He jokingly extra: ‘Such a intriguing & entertaining man on and off the cricket pitch. He loved activity, views, wine & Bob Dylan – so we had at least a few factors in prevalent.’

And… relax! On Monday, Piers posted a photograph of himself making the most of the ‘perfect summer read’, as he basked in the sunshine although out in his landscaped backyard garden

Shortly right after arriving, Piers shared a breathtaking snap of the skyline at sunset from his villa, which the locale tagged as St Tropez.

Before this week Piers confirmed he’d jetted out of Britain for a summer season split, following continuing to host Excellent Early morning Britain through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The broadcast journalist poked enjoyment at himself as he took to social media to share a photograph of himself putting on a confront mask while sitting aboard a plane at Heathrow airport.

Get me outta below! The broadcast journalist also poked pleasurable at himself as he took to social media to share a photograph of himself wearing a confront mask on Sunday

Piers captioned the snap: ‘I’m a washed up, knackered, pathetic justification for a superstar – get me outta here. Bye Britain, it’s been… surreal.’

Throughout their remaining exhibit on Wednesday, Piers and Susanna- who have been playfully nicknamed Shouty and Pouty – shared a montage of their very best times with each other as they celebrated the previous yr.

The nickname was very first inspired by a troll on Twitter, however Piers has taken ownership of the moniker and claims he ‘loves it’.

Moments just before they confirmed the montage, Piers thanked the group behind the scenes for how hard they have worked on the ‘story of their lifetimes.’

Thank you: Last 7 days Piers and Susanna bid farewell to GMB for the summer time and thanked the workforce guiding the scenes for how tricky they’ve worked on the ‘story of their lifetimes’

He reported: ‘Behind the scenes at GMB there is this monumental group of people all of whom have been doing the job unbelievable several hours a large amount of self sacrifice…

‘Not seeing people and as we all go off from a crack – I consider we likely all require a break from every single other.’

‘But I want to say a large thank you, I know Susanna will as well, to all the GMB at the rear of the scenes. I believe we have manufactured some of the greatest tv journalism that any one has completed in this pandemic, and it is down to this workforce guiding us.’

Next his sweet words and phrases, Piers described: ‘Our amazing staff upstairs made a decision to commemorate this – mainly because we assumed we look like a pair of hot detectives at the major of our sport.’

They then showed some hilarious best bits of the presenting duo which ended with a clip of Susanna indicating: ‘You for as soon as want to pipe down.’

Piers added: ‘Well we are heading to pipe down, for the reason that it truly is been a pretty long calendar year and we are likely to take a tiny split.’