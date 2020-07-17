NASA designs to return astronauts in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon on Aug. 2

NASA is at this time organizing to return astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to Earth on board SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft in about two months, the area company advised CNBC on Friday.

The spacecraft, which the astronauts named Endeavour, is scheduled to splash down in the Atlantic Ocean on Aug. 2 at about 3 p.m. ET, according to NASA’s Johnson Place Center general public affairs officer Kyle Herring.

Herring mentioned that the departure time from the International Place Station “is a bit of a going focus on,” but explained in an electronic mail that the spacecraft is scheduled to un-dock at about 8 p.m. ET on Aug. 1. NASA will appear a lot more intently at the weather conditions forecasts for wherever the spacecraft could possibly splash down just after the astronauts perform a spacewalk upcoming 7 days. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine also confirmed people dates.

Splashdown and recovery would mark the conclusion of NASA and SpaceX’s Demo-2 mission, which launched effectively on a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida on May possibly 30. The mission is the very first time that Elon Musk’s area business has released persons with its spacecraft.