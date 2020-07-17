JAC Class 12th Result 2020 Day: Jharkhand board to declare Arts, Science, Commerce final results today at 1 pm steps to look at score on SMS

JAC Chairman Arvind Prasad Singh confirmed that point out instruction minister Jagarnath Mahto will declare the Course 12 board exams currently at 1 pm

JAC Course 12th Consequence 2020 Date: The Jharkhand Tutorial Council (JAC) is set to declare the effects of Course 12 board evaluation for Arts, Science and Commerce streams right now (Friday, 17 July) at 1 pm, stories reported. As soon as declared, learners can look at their scores on jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.

“We will announce the success of Class 12 board exams on Friday. The outcomes will be out at 1 pm,” JAC Chairman Arvind Prasad Singh told Hindustan Moments.

According to Information18, the final result will be announced at the Jharkhand board’s head place of work in Ranchi by state education and learning minister Jagarnath Mahto in the existence of Singh.

Ways to test JAC Course 12th end result via SMS

As has been observed in the previous, the formal web site may possibly grow to be sluggish or unresponsive owing to significant targeted visitors. College students, however, shouldn’t stress as they can get their score delivered on their phones through SMS. In accordance to Examresults.web, to get your JAC Intermediate end result by using SMS, learners are needed to send out a concept in the following format to 56263:

End result JAC12 ROLL CODE + ROLL NO

College students can also fill specifics in the widget underneath to verify their result once it can be uploaded on the board’s website.

How to check JAC Class 12th Result 2020:

Move 1: Visit the official web page for Jharkhand Board

Move 2: Deliver your roll amount in the industry offered

Action 3: Click ‘Submit’ to look at JAC 12th Outcome 2020

Stage 4: Obtain your final result

Action 5: Save the Jharkhand 12th Final result 2020 for long term reference

In accordance to media experiences, at least 6.21 lakh students had appeared for the board examinations under JAC this yr at 1,410 centres.

The Course 12 exams were held from 8 March to 27 March.

The effects ended up envisioned to be declared by the to start with week of May perhaps, even so, there was a delay because of to a sudden outbreak of coronavirus across the region.

JAC had previously fixed 20 March for analysis of assessment papers. Nevertheless, the unfold of COVID-19 virus and nationwide lockdown from 25 March proved to be a deterrent for JAC. The board deferred analysis till 1 April, but it had to additional delay the course of action as lockdown was prolonged in wake of increasing instances of the an infection.

Before, Singh was quoted as stating by the Indian Convey that the evaluation system of Class 12 reply sheets was done in the to start with week of July, and that the board will declare the Course 12 outcomes by July end.

However, reviews verified on Thursday that the Course 12 outcome will be introduced on 17 July.

Very last yr, in the JAC Class 12 Science stream, 57 % college students cleared the test, while, in the Commerce stream, the go percentage was 70.44 percent. A complete of 93,781 students in Science registered for the test of which 92,405 had appeared.

About Jharkhand Tutorial Council (JAC):

The Jharkhand Tutorial Council (JAC) was shaped in 2003 to perform board examinations for educational facilities that earlier arrived less than Bihar Board in unified Bihar-Jharkhand. In the past 16 several years, the council has failed to cross a pass percentage of 70 percent in Science. In commerce, the pass percentage has diverse from 65-75 percent.

Disclaimer: As has been noticed in excess of the course of the previous few months, the dates and times of end result bulletins have been regularly improved about. The data previously mentioned has not been independently verified by Firstpost. On the other hand, this posting will continue on to be up-to-date to replicate formal updates as and when they arrive in.