Devastated fans react as ‘Hull’s nightlife crippled’ on dark day for music scene

There has been an outpouring of emotion following the closure of two giants of Hull’s nightlife.

On Thursday it was announced The Welly, in Beverley Road, and The Polar Bear, in Spring Bank, would close for good after their parent company, VMS Live, crashed into administration following 115 days of lockdown.

The pair existed for decades as vital parts of Hull’s music scene and the news has been met with sadness by their punters and those associated with them.

Having owned both venues, Dave Mays understands their significance to the city as well as anyone.

He took over The Welly in 2000 before selling up two years ago and paid tribute to the club’s unifying atmosphere.

He said: “It’s been an incredibly important part of Hull’s cultural scene for the best part of 50 years. It’s a very sad day to see its doors close but who knows what the future might bring.

“We’re living in strange times and things will evolve, night clubs will reopen and hopefully somebody somewhere will take The Welly on again and continue its proud history.

“I think it was the unpretentiousness people loved [about it]. It certainly wasn’t the plushest club in the world, but in terms of the atmosphere it generated, it was great.

"From the staff that worked there to the customers that came to The Welly there was a unique bond.





“There was a lot of love for it. Kids used to come here to university and get Welly tattoos.

“There was a solidarity about the place, a real connectivity from everybody who worked there to everybody who visited.

“It just had that certain something – that je ne sais quoi.”

Mr Mays took over The Polar Bear in 2013 and restored its status as one of the city’s most important live music venues, bringing in The Sesh and other popular alternative nights before the pub was sold to VMS along with The Welly in 2018.

Speaking about The Polar Bear, he said: In a very similar way to The Welly, it’s been another cultural icon in the city over the last 50 years.

“It’s always been known as a live music venue going back to the 70s and 80s. The same spirit lived on there.

"The staff and the people who went there. There was a bit of ownership – they're all part of it and looked after it because of that."





First opening as a dance hall back in the 1910’s The Welly was Hull’s oldest nightclub and gained a reputation as the city’s go to venue for indie and alternative music from the latter part of the twentieth century.

DJ Priya and Andy Oyo, the couple behind YoYo and Loaded began putting on nights at The Welly back in the nineties and said they were devastated by the news of the two closures.

Andy Oyo said: “We are both utterly devastated about the closure of The Welly Club, The Polar Bear and Hull Box Office.

“We love both of these venues and have spent many nights at both, either DJing or simply having a right good night out.

“We’ve seen lots of great bands there and been to and put on some memorable club nights, including our very own Yo-Yo and Loaded nights.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who works there and we hope that we can see both venues re-open in the future.”

Watch: 38 pictures of a night out at Welly in 2005



Hundreds took to social media in reaction to the news.

“How sad two great venues closed had some great times in both places,” said Sharon Beresford Mulligan.

It is believed that up to 20 full-time jobs will be lost due to the closure.

Many noted the devastating implications it has for live music in the city but hold out hope a buyer will emerge.

“This is devastating news for Hull’s music scene. Really hope something can be put in place to save both venues,” said Caroline Barlow.

Jane Smith added: “Sorry for the staff and truly gutted for all the bands that have played or where to play these great venues. Hopefully someone will take over in the future.”

While Callum Rose suggested the news only compounds what is already a difficult time for Hull’s nightlife.



He said: “So that’s two live music venues gone from the city…the nightlife industry in Hull is already crippled. Hopefully someone will buy it.”

The news of the closures came after it was confirmed two of the six VMS Live companies have entered administration – the remaining companies are solvent and active within the current Covid-19 restrictions.

Kate Forster and Bert van Horck transferred their authority as directors for VMS Live (2011) Ltd and VMS Live (Venues) Ltd on July 15, 2020.

The remaining four companies will continue to operate, as before, under Kate Forster and Bert Van Horck’s directorship.

CEO Mr Van Horck said: “I am deeply saddened that we had to make this decision, following the completion of the yearly accounts, the announcements of the government and the bank reconciliation, which lead us to be at immediate risk of trading whilst insolvent.

“I would like to thank all of our staff on behalf of Kate and I for the magnificent efforts made to try and save these two companies, both between September and March during normal trading and beyond into the Covid-19 enforced closure.”