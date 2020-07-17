Coronavirus: Clinic owner arrested seeking to flee Bangladesh in excess of countless numbers of faux take a look at results | Earth Information

Muhammad by July 17, 2020 World
Mohammed Shahed, centre, was arrested near the Indian border on Wednesday

The operator of two hospitals in Bangladesh that issued thousands of pretend coronavirus exam outcomes has been arrested as he tried to flee the country, officers have stated.

Mohammed Shahed, a member of the country’s governing celebration who routinely appeared on Tv discuss shows, was arrested on Wednesday by the police’s elite Immediate Motion Battalion soon after a 9-working day manhunt.

Shahed, who is chairman of the Regent Team and operator of two Regent hospitals in the funds Dhaka, was caught near the Indian border.

Abdul Baten, a commissioner of the detective branch in Dhaka, stated Shahed admitted just after his arrest that his hospitals did not have right devices to perform coronavirus exams.

A court allowed investigators to preserve Shahed in custody for 10 times for questioning on Thursday.

Officers said the hospitals experienced issued extra than 10,000 coronavirus exam results and about 60% ended up bogus even although sufferers have been charged for them.

The hospitals allegedly arranged for the remaining tests to be carried out by one more clinic.

The two hospitals experienced not renewed their healthcare licences for several years.

However, the country’s ministry of overall health nonetheless signed a deal with Shahed to dedicate the hospitals to coronavirus testing and treatment as the quantity of instances rose in Bangladesh.

:: Listen to the Everyday podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker

Bangladesh was nearing 200,000 confirmed coronavirus conditions on Thursday, including 2,496 fatalities.

Public health industry experts say the real amount is considerably better since only about 70 testing facilities are accessible in the region of 160 million persons.

READ  Russia accused of stealing Covid-19 vaccine research - world information

Shahed belongs to the governing Awami League celebration headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and is a member of its foreign affairs subcommittee.

He has additional than 50 illegal circumstances pending in opposition to him throughout the state on several fees which includes forgery and cheating.

Muhammad

About the author: Muhammad

Wayne Ma is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.
View all posts by Muhammad »

Related Posts

US, UK and Canada allege that Russia has tried to hack into the ongoing research work being done on Covid-19 vaccine.

Russia accused of stealing Covid-19 vaccine research – world information

July 17, 2020
US Navy makes South China Sea memes as it challenges China

US Navy tends to make South China Sea memes as it problems China

July 17, 2020
File photo of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav who is on death row in Pakistan on charges of

‘Obstructive and insincere’: India roasts Pak right after conference Kulbhushan Jadhav – india news

July 16, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *