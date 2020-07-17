Caitlyn Jenner Suggests She Wishes to Be Kanye West’s Vice President

Caitlyn Jenner desires Kanye West to continue to keep his presidential bid in the family … and she’s previously positioning herself to be Yeezy’s vice president!!!

Caitlyn was walking again to her car or truck soon after grabbing some Starbucks in Westlake Village, CA when she was requested if she’d be voting Kanye for Prez in the 2020 election.

It is really really funny … Caitlyn says she’s by now texted Kanye about getting his functioning mate!!!

Caitlyn thinks they’d make a pretty wonderful mixture on the Birthday Bash ticket … and though it appears like she’s joking about currently being Ye’s veep, ya are unable to specifically rule it out, not with the way Kanye’s entered the race at the final minute.

We broke the story … Yeezy filed a next established of docs Thursday with the Federal Election Commission — a Assertion of Candidacy, which shows he is spent or raised in excess of $5,000 in marketing campaign-linked fees, formally elevating him to candidacy standing underneath the federal campaign regulation.

Ye earlier submitted authorized docs qualifying him to get on the ballot in Oklahoma, even though he skipped Wednesday’s deadline in Florida, a battleground point out.


Kanye tabbed Michelle Tidball to be his running mate in his promptly notorious interview with Forbes, but she arrives with a whole lot of baggage and has still to formally acknowledge the invitation.

Caitlyn’s seizing the opening and taking pictures her shot … and now the ball’s in Kanye’s courtroom.

