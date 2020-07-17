British Airways retires entire fleet of Boeing’s jumbo jets

(Reuters) – British Airways, the world’s greatest operator of Boeing 747, reported late Thursday it would retire its overall jumbo jet fleet with instant outcome thanks to the downturn in travel sector brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Global curbs imposed to stem the spread of the virus led to a turbulence in air journey, inserting the future of several airline businesses in question.

“It is not likely our magnificent ‘queen of the skies’ will ever function commercial solutions for British Airways all over again,” the corporation claimed in a statement.

BA, which is owned by Intercontinental Consolidated Airways Group (ICAG.L), included that it will run more flights on contemporary, fuel-economical aircraft this kind of as its new A350s and 787s and expects this kind of aircraft to support in obtaining net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

A wave of restructuring brought on by the virus outbreak is hitting airways and industrial companies across the planet.

The Sun documented past thirty day period that BA experienced arrived at an agreement with its pilots to sack 350 and one more 300 in ‘pool’ for rehiring when desired.

The the vast majority of pilots being ‘pooled’ have been predicted to be the jumbo jet very first officers, according to the report.

Boeing Co’s (BA.N) 747, a airplane that democratized worldwide air vacation in the 1970s but fell at the rear of contemporary twin-motor aircraft, marked its 50-calendar year traveling anniversary in February 2019.

The U.S.-primarily based aerospace business and its suppliers signalled the close of the airplane, when they established the remaining range of pieces it would require for the 747 jumbo jet method at the very least a calendar year in the past.

On the other hand, the determination was remaining in limbo for several years amid slipping orders and pricing pressure.