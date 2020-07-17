Bengaluru COVID-19 Latest Information, Lockdown 5. Recommendations, Corona Virus Cases Today Information Updates

Talking to reporters in Chitradurga district, Sriramulu reported, “Only God can help you save us from Coronavirus and we have to convey in warning on our very own.”

In the meantime, a number of protests are brewing in just organisations of frontline employees in various elements of Karnataka alleging that their standard calls for are but to be achieved.

At the similar time, with the Condition witnessing a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases, Overall health Minister B Sriramulu mentioned only God can conserve the condition, insisting that community cooperation was essential to managing the distribute of the pandemic.

Right here are a number of contacts that could possibly arrive helpful for you in emergency predicaments:

COVID-19 linked queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll cost-free) +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Household Quarantine-connected queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp – +91 97777 77684, Voice contact – 080 45451111 | BBMP handle room: 080-22221188 | In circumstance of electrical power disruptions, get hold of BESCOM: 1912. If the water source is strike in your location, get in touch with BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus July 16 Highlights