The Flash’s Grant Gustin honours late Glee co-star Naya Rivera

The Flash star Grant Gustin has compensated tribute to his former co-star Naya Rivera following her tragic dying aged 33.

Rivera was pronounced useless on Monday (July 13) just after her entire body was found next a five-day research of Lake Piru in California.

Emma McIntyreGetty Pictures

The Ventura County Medical Examiner later verified that Rivera died from accidental drowning.

Gustin, who performed Sebastian Smythe in Glee for three seasons, shared a tribute to Rivera on Instagram, remembering her as “just one of a variety”.



“This reduction is certainly unimaginable,” the actor wrote alongside a image of Rivera and her son Josey.

Greg DohertyGetty Images

“As numerous people have said, Naya was a force. I was intimidated by her talent and existence on set, but she was normally so form and welcoming to me.

“So numerous of my Glee memories on and off set have Naya in them. She was 1 of a type. My heart breaks for her family members and mates.

“I will always preserve Naya in my heart and bear in mind her for the robust, proficient and compassionate individual she was to me in the temporary time I received to invest with her.

“Sending so considerably toughness and enjoy to her family members and every person who’s (sic) heart is breaking more than this tragic loss.”

Tributes to Rivera have also compensated by numerous of her Glee co-stars like Jane Lynch, Amber Riley, Darren Criss, Kevin McHale and Melissa Benoist.

The show’s creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan also paid out tribute, remembering her as “form and generous“.

They on top of that introduced that to honour Rivera’s legacy, they “are now in the procedure of making a college fund for the stunning son Naya beloved most of all”.

