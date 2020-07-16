Sourav Ganguly in residence quarantine after elder brother exams optimistic for Covid-19 – cricket

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday went into property quarantine just after his elder brother and Cricket Affiliation of Bengal (Taxi) joint secretary Snehasish Ganguly analyzed favourable for Covid-19.

Snehasish, a previous Bengal initially-course player, has been admitted to the Belle Vue hospital in Kolkata right after his Covid report arrived positive.

“He was struggling from fever for the last several times and his check report arrived constructive right now. He’s been admitted to Belle Vue Healthcare facility,” a Taxi official told PTI.

“The studies arrived late in the evening. As for each well being protocols, even Sourav will have to be in house quarantine for a stipulated time period,” a supply near to the BCCI President included.

Snehasish had shifted to their ancestral dwelling, wherever Sourav is primarily based, in Behala soon after his spouse and in-guidelines at his Mominpur residence analyzed positive for the dreaded virus.

The previous India captain was, even so, unavailable for a comment on the development.

A short while ago, for the duration of an job interview to India These days, Sourav experienced spoken about how lifetime about him has transformed, generating men and women extra vulnerable.

“My brother visits our factories day-to-day and he is far more at hazard,” the previous batting star experienced reported.