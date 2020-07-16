Russia report: New intelligence committee chair loses Tory whip

Impression copyright

Conservative MP Julian Lewis has been kicked out of the Conservative parliamentary get together right after beating Chris Grayling to turn out to be chair of the Intelligence and Safety Committee.

Considered to be No 10’s most popular preference, Mr Grayling was broadly anticipated to get the role.

But issues experienced been elevated that the body’s impartiality could be undermined, and MPs backed Mr Lewis.

The committee scrutinises the operate of the intelligence and security companies.

A senior govt supply told the BBC that Mr Lewis “has been advised by the chief whip that it is since he worked with Labour and other opposition MPs for his possess benefit”.

Labour’s shadow international secretary Lisa Nandy criticised the determination tweeting: “Totally self-defeating act that bears the hallmark of a govt so arrogant it really thinks it is over scrutiny.

“What is in the Russia report that Johnson would not want to see the gentle of working day?”

Former Tory Cabinet minister and ex-chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee, Dominic Grieve, informed the BBC’s Newsnight: “What problems me about this episode, quite apart from its utter absurdity, and now withdrawing the whip from Julian, who is in fact very revered, is the way of thinking it provides about what on earth is heading on in Downing Street.

“Why did they attempt to manipulate this course of action? They should not have carried out.

“The committee can only exist, the committee can only be revered… if it is witnessed to be non-partisan, and impartial.”

Following Boris Johnson nominated 5 Conservative MPs for the committee very last 7 days – supplying them a greater part – it had been assumed Chris Grayling was a shoo-in for the chairman posture.

But it appears there was a coup. Opposition members of the committee have been worried Mr Grayling would be also shut to No 10, and determined to again Julian Lewis. It seems he then backed himself, hence securing a majority.

That’s still left No 10 humiliated and it appears to be angry. Resources say Mr Lewis experienced the whip eradicated because he experienced advised the Tory chief whip he would back again Mr Grayling.

I hear the committee is conference all over again on Thursday to go over when to publish the significantly delayed Russia report. Some are pushing for it to be revealed upcoming 7 days – and feel today’s gatherings could make that a lot more most likely.

Mr Grayling held cabinet positions beneath David Cameron and Theresa May perhaps which include transportation secretary.

Irrespective of supporting Mr Johnson in the Conservative leadership election he was not given a role in authorities.

The other Conservative committee users are Sir John Hayes, Mr Lewis, Mark Pritchard, and Theresa Villiers. There are two Labour MPs – Kevan Jones and Dame Diana Johnson – plus Labour peer Lord West of Spithead. Stewart Hosie is the SNP’s representative on the committee.

One particular of the very first employment of the freshly formed committee will be to publish a extended-awaited report on alleged Russian interference in British isles politics.

Publication has been held up by the 2019 election and then a delay in setting up the committee. It has been the longest hiatus considering that the committee was recognized in the early 1990s.

The report involves evidence from United kingdom intelligence companies relating to Russian attempts to influence the result of the 2016 EU referendum and 2017 basic election.

The hold off in publication has led to speculation the report includes information uncomfortable for the Conservatives, even so chief of the Household Jacob Rees-Mogg reported the hold up was due to a selection of committee customers leaving Parliament and the will need “to make confident that the correct men and women with the ideal level of working experience and accountability could be appointed”.

Talking in the Household of Commons on Monday, Mr Jones mentioned the report ought to be generated right before Parliament goes into recess on 22 July.

“There’s no explanation why it should not be. It truly is been as a result of both of those the committee, it is been agreed as a result of the redaction procedure, and it can be been agreed by government,” he states.