North Channel submarine in close proximity to-pass up endangered ferry passengers

Graphic copyright

STENA LINE Image caption



The Stena Superfast VII and a Royal Navy submarine had a close to-overlook in the North Channel





Passengers were being place in “fast danger” when a nuclear-driven submarine and a ferry virtually collided off Scotland’s west coast.

The Marine Incident Investigation Department (MAIB) explained the vessels arrived in just 50-100m of just one an additional in the North Channel.

Investigators found the submarine underestimated the ferry’s pace.

The Stena Superfast VII ferry, travelling from Belfast to Cairnryan, turned to avoid a collision.

It transpired in November 2018 and was the 3rd in the vicinity of-pass up in four decades involving a Royal Navy submarine and surface area vessel.

There have been 215 passengers and 67 crew on board the ferry when the lookout noticed a submarine’s periscope shut in advance.

The officer on enjoy experienced to choose speedy motion to transform the vessel and prevent collision, the report claimed.

Nuclear submarine’s in close proximity to miss out on with ferry

The Royal Navy submarine, based in Faslane, experienced been patrolling an space south of the ferry route.

The investigation located the submarine’s manage home staff underestimated the ferry’s velocity and overestimated its vary which led to the unsafe scenario.

“This combination meant that the submarine’s commanding officer and its officer of the look at made security-critical choices that could possibly have appeared rational to them at the time but were being really centered on inaccurate details,” the report concluded.

When the submarine’s management space crew initially detected the ferry visually, they estimated it to be at a array of 9,000-10,000 yards.

‘Misjudged timing’

At a velocity of 21 knots, Stena Superfast VII would protect 6,000 yards in 8 minutes and 34 seconds, which was an estimate of the time obtainable for the submarine’s officer of the watch (OOW) to consider averting motion.

Even so, the report observed the OOW experienced approximated the ferry’s velocity as 15 knots, so would have “improperly calculated” it would consider the ferry 12 minutes to vacation 6,000 yards and “pretty much unquestionably assessed that there was noticeably more time to consider staying away from motion than was in fact the situation”.

A range of essential security concerns were discovered in the report such as passage planning and determining possible hazards.

Andrew Moll, Main Inspector of Marine Accidents, reported the Royal Navy experienced co-operated with the investigation and taken a collection of actions to avert a recurrence.

Nevertheless, he additional: “I have nowadays proposed that the Royal Navy undertakes an independent review of the steps that have been taken, in purchase to guarantee that the danger of equivalent collisions has been reduced to as minimal as achievable.”