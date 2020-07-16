No Offer With India On Chabahar Railway Job, Iran Clarifies: Report

“Sanctions have very little to do to Iran-India’s cooperation in Chabahar,” Farhad Montaser said.

Tehran, Iran:

Iran has refuted an Indian newspaper report boasting that New Delhi experienced been “dropped” from the Chabahar-Zahedan railway undertaking.

Just one of the deputies to Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization, Farhad Montaser said the story was “totally untrue since Iran has not inked any offer with India regarding the Chabahar-Zahedan railway, reported Al Jazeera on Wednesday.

“Iran has only signed two agreements with Indians for investment decision in Chabahar: 1 is related to the port’s machinery and products, and the second is related to India’s financial investment to the tune of $150 million,” Mr Montaser was quoted by an Iran information agency.

He summed up by indicating that “sanctions have practically nothing to do to Iran-India’s cooperation in Chabahar”.

The United States, in 2018, experienced agreed to a waiver on Chabahar port jobs beneath the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act (IFCA) of 2012.

Earlier, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani had explained the port as a “very important portion of structuring Iran”s financial future”.

The Indian public sector railway firm Ircon Worldwide has pledged to present all providers and funding for the job, estimated at about $1.6 billion, according to known reports.