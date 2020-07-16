Louisville mayor to be investigated for dealing with of protesters and Breonna Taylor’s scenario

The Authorities Oversight and Audit Committee (GOA) of the Louisville Metro Council submitted an get Monday to officially launch an investigation “into the motion and inaction of the Fischer Administration,” according to a press launch from the town.

While it has not took place nonetheless and there is no timeline to finish the investigation, the GOA ideas to subpoena previous Louisville Metro Law enforcement Division Chief Steve Conrad and current Main Robert Schroeder as component of their investigation, according to the launch.

CNN has reached out to the mayor’s place of work for comment.

Taylor, a 26-12 months-previous EMT, was shot eight occasions right after police broke down the doorway to her condominium while executing a nighttime warrant in a narcotics investigation on March 13. Last thirty day period, David “Yaya” McAtee was fatally shot as law enforcement and the Kentucky Countrywide Guard dispersed a large crowd.