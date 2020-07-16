Kate Garraway sends support to Katie Price as Harvey remains in intensive care

Kate Garraway has shown her support for Katie Price while her son Harvey remains in intensive care.

The Good Morning Britain host, 53, liked a tweet that Katie, 42, posted earlier this week thanking fans for their support.

Harvey was rushed to hospital over the weekend when he was struggling to breathe and was then put in intensive care.

“Thanks so much for all your messages of love and support for Harvey,” Katie tweeted on Monday.

“It’s really keeping me going.”

And Kate was one of the 23,900 people who showed they cared by liking Katie’s tweet.



Kate knows all too well what it feels like to have a loved one fighting for their life as her husband Derek Draper is also in intensive care.

Derek was hospitalised with coronavirus back in March.

While he has since recovered from the deadly bug, it has wreaked havoc on his body and he was put in an induced coma.



He is now diabetic and has clots in his lungs and holes in his heart.

Derek recently started to wake from his coma Kate says he still has a long way to go.

Harvey spent his fourth night in intensive care last night.



He was admitted to hospital with a high temperature and was believed to be at risk of organ failurs.

Doctors warned his next few days in hospital be “critical”.

Harvey has Prader-Willi Syndrome, is autistic and partially blind.