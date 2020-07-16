DJ Khaled Reveals Title of Drake Collabs and His 12th Album With a Journey Through The Past

He’s the best, the finest.



If you have ever listened to a DJ Khaled jam then you know that all he does is gain… and point out his name often. On Wednesday (July 15), the We the Very best manager unveiled the title of his approaching 12th studio album with a 90-next video that takes enthusiasts on a journey by way of his illustrious job, ending with the massive reveal of the project’s double-down title: Khaled Khaled.

But just as importantly, he disclosed the titles of his anticipated Drake collabs, which fall at midnight tonight (July 16). Posing with a Drake-referencing owl — with two keys in its beak, of program — on his shoulder, Khaled hyped the observe “Popstar,” producing, “SOME BOY DEM MAKE POP CHUNE WE MAKE CHUNE THAT GO POP! POP PON THEY HEAD!!,” incorporating, “Terrific to collaborate wit the group prod @ozmusiqe we operate Awesome together ALSO Major UP @ovo40 @ovonoel @chubbsview @futuretheprince @oliverelkhatib always fantastic to function wit the OVO staff. WE Operate Awesome Together! DRAKE LUV Without end !”

The other Drizzy monitor is titled “Greece,” and Khaled manufactured certain that you really don’t get it twisted, this just isn’t an A-side/B-facet problem. “Much more CHUNE PON THEY HEAD Best!! #FANLUV I DONT DO Facet A AND Facet B With WTB X OVO ITS Side A AND Aspect A,” he wrote.

He also posted a trailer for the reggae-tinged “Popstar” video co-starring Spanish actor/filmmaker Jordi Mollà (Pace Kills, Ibiza), taking part in a major that will take credit for creating Khaled a star.

Enjoy the Drake collab and album title reveals and “Popstar” trailer underneath, plus some candids from the studio.